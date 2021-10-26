NBT BANCORP INC. ANNOUNCES THIRD QUARTER NET INCOME OF $37.4 MILLION ($0.86 PER DILUTED COMMON SHARE); APPROVES DIVIDEND - Form 8-K 10/26/2021 | 04:38pm EDT Send by mail :

NORWICH, NY (October 26, 2021) - NBT Bancorp Inc. ("NBT" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: NBTB) reported net income and diluted earnings per share for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021. Net income for the three months ended September 30, 2021 was $37.4 million, or $0.86 per diluted common share. Net income increased $2.3 million from the third quarter of 2020, primarily due to changes in the estimated impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on expected credit losses. The third quarter 2020 provision for loan losses was $3.3 million compared to the third quarter 2021 provision release of $3.3 million. Net income decreased $2.9 million from the previous quarter primarily due to a lower net benefit from provision for loan losses and slightly higher noninterest expense, partly offset by higher noninterest income.

Pre-provision net revenue ("PPNR")1 for the third quarter of 2021 was $47.4 million compared to $49.0 million in the previous quarter and $49.6 million in the third quarter of 2020. Income from Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") loans decreased $1.9 million and $1.8 million from the previous quarter and the third quarter of 2020, respectively. CEO Comments

"We continue to experience momentum across the markets we serve. Our team is focused on our customers and successful execution of our key strategies," said NBT President and CEO John H. Watt, Jr. "Across our New England footprint, we are advancing our growth strategy by leveraging the market disruption occurring in that region. Our balance sheet is strong and it continues to provide us optionality to deploy capital in a strategic manner, and we are actively exploring opportunities."

2 Third Quarter Financial Highlights

Net Income ■Net income of $37.4 million ■Diluted earnings per share of $0.86 Net Interest Income / NIM ■Net interest income on a fully taxable equivalent basis was $78.0 million1 ■Net interest margin ("NIM") on a fully taxable equivalent basis was 2.88%1, down 12 basis points ("bps") from the prior quarter ■Total cost of deposits of 0.10% PPNR ■PPNR1 was $47.4 million compared to $49.0 million in the second quarter of 2021 and $49.6 million in the third quarter of 2020 Loans and Credit Quality ■Period end total loans were $7.6 billion, up 1%, annualized, from December 31, 2020 ■Excluding $276 million and $431 million of PPP loans at September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively, period end loans increased $222 million or 3% from December 31, 2020 ■Allowance for loan losses to total loans of 1.23% (1.28% excluding PPP loans and related allowance), down 8 bps from the second quarter 2021 (down 10 bps excluding PPP loans and related allowance) ■Net charge-offs to average loans was 0.11%, annualized (0.12% excluding PPP loans) ■Nonperforming loans to total loans was 0.51% (0.53% excluding PPP loans), down from 0.57% in the prior quarter Capital ■Tangible book value per share2 grew 2% for the quarter and 10% from prior year to $21.95 at September 30, 2021 ■Tangible equity to assets of 8.13%1 ■CET1 ratio of 12.20%; Leverage ratio of 9.47%

Loans



■ Period end total loans were $7.6 billion at September 30, 2021 and $7.5 billion at December 31, 2020.

■ Excluding PPP loans, period end loans increased $222 million from December 31, 2020. Commercial and industrial loans increased $15.0 million to $1.5 billion; commercial real estate loans increased $123.9 million to $2.3 billion; and total consumer loans increased $83.3 million to $3.5 billion.

■ Total PPP loans as of September 30, 2021 were $276 million (net of unamortized fees).The following activity occurred during the third quarter of 2021:

o $84.7 million of loans forgiven

o $2.9 million of interest and fees recognized into interest income compared to $4.7 million for the second quarter of 2021

■ Commercial line of credit utilization rate was 21% at September 30, 2021 compared to 22% at June 30, 2021 and compared to 25% at September 30, 2020.

3 Deposits



■ Average total deposits in the third quarter of 2021 were $10.0 billion, compared to $9.9 billion in the second quarter of 2021, driven by increases in non-interest bearing demand deposit accounts and savings deposit accounts, partly offset by the decrease in money market deposit accounts and time deposits accounts.

■ Loan to deposit ratio was 74.2% at September 30, 2021, compared to 82.6% at December 31, 2020.

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin

■ Net interest income for the third quarter of 2021 was $77.7 million, which was down $1.5 million or 1.9% from the second quarter of 2021 and down $0.3 million or 0.3% from the third quarter of 2020.

■ The NIM on a fully taxable equivalent ("FTE") basis for the third quarter of 2021 was 2.88%, down 12 bps from the second quarter of 2021 and down 29 bps from the third quarter of 2020. The net impact of income from PPP loans and excess liquidity negatively impacted the NIM by 26 bps in the third quarter of 2021 compared to a negative 24 bps impact in the second quarter 2021. Excluding the impact of PPP lending and excess liquidity from each quarter, the NIM decreased 10 bps from the prior quarter primarily due to an 11 bp decline in earning asset yields partially offset by a 1 bp decline in the cost of interest bearing liabilities.

■ Earning asset yields for the three months ended September 30, 2021 were down 13 bps from the prior quarter and down 40 bps from the same quarter in the prior year. Earning assets grew $96.4 million or 0.9% from the prior quarter and grew $901.2 million or 9.2% from the same quarter in the prior year. The following are highlights comparing the third quarter 2021 to the prior quarter:

o Excess liquidity resulted in a $40.0 million increase in the average balances of short-term interest bearing accounts with a yield of 0.16%.

o The average balance of investment securities increased $112.8 million while yields declined 11 bps.

o Loan yields decreased 12 bps to 3.84% for the quarter. Excluding PPP loans, yields decreased 10 bps from the prior quarter.

■ Total cost of deposits was 0.10% for the third quarter of 2021, down 2 bps from the prior quarter and down 9 bps from the same period in the prior year.

■ The cost of interest-bearing liabilities for the three months ended September 30, 2021 was 0.27%, down 2 bps compared to the prior quarter of 0.29% and down 18 bps from the third quarter of 2020 of 0.45%.

Credit Quality and Allowance for Credit Losses



■ Net charge-offs to total average loans of 11 bps (12 bps excluding PPP loans) compared to 7 bps (7 bps excluding PPP loans) in the prior quarter and 12 bps (13 bps excluding PPP loans) in the third quarter of 2020. 36% of the quarter's net charge-offs were reserved for previously.

■ Nonperforming assets to total assets was 0.33% (0.34% excluding PPP loans) compared to 0.38% (0.39% excluding PPP loans) at June 30, 2021 and 0.37% (0.39% excluding PPP loans) at September 30, 2020.

■ Provision expense for the three months ended September 30, 2021 was a net benefit of $3.3 million with net charge-offs of $2.2 million. The net provision benefit was $1.9 million less than the second quarter of 2021 compared to provision expense of $3.3 million in the third quarter of 2020. The increase in net provision benefit from the third quarter of 2020 was primarily due to the impacts of an improved economic forecast on the required level of allowance for loan losses.

4

■ The allowance for loan losses was $93.0 million or 1.23% (1.28% excluding PPP loans and related allowance) of total loans compared to 1.31% (1.38% excluding PPP loans and related allowance) at June 30, 2021 and 1.51% (1.62% excluding PPP loans and related allowance) at September 30, 2020. The decrease in the level of allowance for credit losses was primarily due to the positive impact the forecasted improving economic conditions had on expected credit losses.

■ The reserve for unfunded loan commitments decreased to $5.3 million at September 30, 2021 compared to the prior quarter at $5.8 million.

Noninterest Income

■ Total noninterest income, excluding securities gains (losses), was $40.4 million for the three months ended September 30, 2021, up $1.3 million from the prior quarter and up $2.8 million from the prior year quarter.

■ Service charges on deposit accounts were higher than the prior quarter and the third quarter of 2020, but still significantly below pre-pandemic levels.

■ ATM and debit card fees were comparable to the prior quarter and higher than the third quarter of 2020 due to increased volume and higher per transaction rates.

■ Retirement plan administration fees were higher than the prior quarter and higher than the third quarter of 2020 driven by market performance and organic growth in relationships.

■ Wealth management fees were higher than both the prior quarter and third quarter of 2020 driven by market performance and additional new customers.

■ Other noninterest income decreased from the prior quarter due to lower swap fee income and decreased from the third quarter of 2020 driven by lower mortgage banking income.

Noninterest Expense



■ Total noninterest expense for the third quarter of 2021 was up 2.0% from the previous quarter and up 9.9% from the third quarter of 2020.

■ Salaries and benefits increased from the prior quarter and the third quarter of 2020 due to one additional day of payroll in the third quarter, increased medical expenses and higher incentive compensation accruals.

■ Data processing and communications decreased from the prior quarter driven by lower expenses related to processing of PPP loans and was comparable to the third quarter of 2020.

■ Equipment expense was comparable to the prior quarter and higher than the third quarter of 2020 due to higher technology costs associated with several digital upgrades.

■ Other expenses increased from the prior quarter and the third quarter of 2020 and included $2.3 million in non-recurring costs, primarily from estimated litigation settlement costs related to a pending lawsuit regarding certain of the Company's deposit products and related disclosures. The Company does not anticipate further material accruals related to this legal matter.

5 Income Taxes



■ The effective tax rate was 22.8% for the third quarter of 2021 compared to 22.9% for the second quarter of 2021 and 23.8% for the third quarter of 2020. The lower effective tax rate compared to the third quarter of 2020 was due to the change in the level of taxable income to bring the nine months ended September 30, 2020 estimated effective tax rate to 21.75%.

Capital



■ Capital ratios remain strong with tangible common equity to tangible assets1 at 8.13%. Tangible book value per share2 grew 2% from the prior quarter and 10% from the prior year quarter to $21.95.

■ September 30, 2021 CET1 capital ratio of 12.20%, leverage ratio of 9.47% and total risk-based capital ratio of 15.74%.

Dividend and Stock Repurchase



■ The Board of Directors approved a fourth-quarter cash dividend of $0.28 per share at a meeting held yesterday, an increase of 3.7% from the amount paid in the fourth quarter of 2020. The dividend will be paid on December 15, 2021 to shareholders of record as of December 1, 2021.

■ The Company purchased 119,342 shares of common stock during the third quarter of 2021 at a weighted average price of $35.30 excluding commissions. As of September 30, 2021, there were 1,600,000 shares available for repurchase under this plan, which expires on December 31, 2021.

Conference Call and Webcast

https://stockholderinfo.nbtbancorp.com/events-calendar/upcoming-events and will be archived for twelve months. The Company will host a conference call at 8:30 a.m. (Eastern) Wednesday, October 27, 2021, to review third quarter 2021 financial results. The audio webcast link, along with the corresponding presentation slides, will be available on the Company's Event Calendar page atand will be archived for twelve months.

Corporate Overview

NBT Bancorp Inc. is a financial holding company headquartered in Norwich, NY, with total assets of $12.0 billion at September 30, 2021. The Company primarily operates through NBT Bank, N.A., a full-service community bank, and through two financial services companies. NBT Bank, N.A. has 140 banking locations in New York, Pennsylvania, Vermont, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Maine and Connecticut. EPIC Retirement Plan Services, based in Rochester, NY, is a full-service retirement plan administration and recordkeeping firm. NBT Insurance Agency, LLC, based in Norwich, NY, is a full-service insurance agency. More information about NBT and its divisions is available online at: www.nbtbancorp.com , www.nbtbank.com , www.epicrps.com and www.nbtinsurance.com .

6 Forward-Looking Statements This news release contains forward-looking statements, as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements may be identified by the use of phrases such as "anticipate," "believe," "expect," "forecasts," "projects," "will," "can," "would," "should," "could," "may," or other similar terms. There are a number of factors, many of which are beyond the Company's control that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements include, among others, the following possibilities: (1) local, regional, national and international economic conditions and the impact they may have on the Company and its customers and the Company's assessment of that impact; (2) changes in the level of nonperforming assets and charge-offs; (3) changes in estimates of future reserve requirements based upon the periodic review thereof under relevant regulatory and accounting requirements; (4) the effects of and changes in trade and monetary and fiscal policies and laws, including the interest rate policies of the Federal Reserve Board ("FRB"); (5) inflation, interest rate, securities market and monetary fluctuations; (6) political instability; (7) acts of war or terrorism; (8) the timely development and acceptance of new products and services and perceived overall value of these products and services by users; (9) changes in consumer spending, borrowings and savings habits; (10) changes in the financial performance and/or condition of the Company's borrowers; (11) technological changes; (12) acquisitions and integration of acquired businesses; (13) the ability to increase market share and control expenses; (14) changes in the competitive environment among financial holding companies; (15) the effect of changes in laws and regulations (including laws and regulations concerning taxes, banking, securities and insurance) with which the Company and its subsidiaries must comply, including those under the Dodd-Frank Act, Economic Growth, Regulatory Relief, Consumer Protection Act of 2018, Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act ("CARES Act"), and other legislative and regulatory responses to the coronavirus ("COVID-19") pandemic; (16) the effect of changes in accounting policies and practices, as may be adopted by the regulatory agencies, as well as the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board, the Financial Accounting Standards Board ("FASB") and other accounting standard setters; (17) changes in the Company's organization, compensation and benefit plans; (18) the costs and effects of legal and regulatory developments including the resolution of legal proceedings or regulatory or other governmental inquiries and the results of regulatory examinations or reviews; (19) greater than expected costs or difficulties related to the integration of new products and lines of business; (20) the adverse impact on the U.S. economy, including the markets in which we operate, of the novel coronavirus, which causes COVID-19 global pandemic; and (21) the Company's success at managing the risks involved in the foregoing items.

Currently, one of the most significant factors that could cause actual outcomes to differ materially from the Company's forward-looking statements is the potential adverse effect of the current COVID-19 pandemic on the financial condition, results of operations, cash flows and performance of the Company, its customers and the global economy and financial markets. The extent to which the COVID-19 pandemic impacts the Company will depend on future developments, which are highly uncertain and cannot be predicted with confidence, including the scope, severity and duration of the pandemic, the speed and effectiveness of vaccine and treatment developments and deployment, and its impact on the Company's customers and demand for financial services, the actions governments, businesses and individuals take in response to the pandemic, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and actions taken in response to the pandemic on global and regional economies, national and local economic activity, and the pace of recovery when the COVID-19 pandemic subsides, among others. Moreover, investors are cautioned to interpret many of the risks identified under the section entitled "Risk Factors" in our Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 as being heightened as a result of the ongoing and numerous adverse impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Company cautions readers not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made, and advises readers that various factors including, but not limited to, those described above and other factors discussed in the Company's annual and quarterly reports previously filed with the SEC, could affect the Company's financial performance and could cause the Company's actual results or circumstances for future periods to differ materially from those anticipated or projected. Unless required by law, the Company does not undertake, and specifically disclaims any obligations to, publicly release any revisions that may be made to any forward-looking statements to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events or circumstances after the date of such statements.

7 Non-GAAP Measures

This press release contains financial information determined by methods other than in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP"). Where non-GAAP disclosures are used in this press release, the comparable GAAP measure, as well as a reconciliation to the comparable GAAP measure, is provided in the accompanying tables. Management believes that these non-GAAP measures provide useful information that is important to an understanding of the results of the Company's core business as well as provide information standard in the financial institution industry. Non-GAAP measures should not be considered a substitute for financial measures determined in accordance with GAAP and investors should consider the Company's performance and financial condition as reported under GAAP and all other relevant information when assessing the performance or financial condition of the Company. Amounts previously reported in the consolidated financial statements are reclassified whenever necessary to conform to current period presentation.

8 NBT Bancorp Inc. and Subsidiaries Selected Financial Data (unaudited, dollars in thousands except per share data) 2021 2020 3rd Q 2nd Q 1st Q 4th Q 3rd Q Profitability: Diluted earnings per share $ 0.86 $ 0.92 $ 0.91 $ 0.78 $ 0.80 Weighted average diluted common shares outstanding 43,631,497 43,792,940 43,889,889 43,973,971 43,941,953 Return on average assets3 1.26 % 1.39 % 1.46 % 1.24 % 1.29 % Return on average equity3 12.04 % 13.42 % 13.57 % 11.59 % 12.09 % Return on average tangible common equity1 3 15.97 % 17.93 % 18.24 % 15.71 % 16.51 % Net interest margin1 3 2.88 % 3.00 % 3.17 % 3.20 % 3.17 % 9 Months Ended September 30, 2021 2020 Profitability: Diluted earnings per share $ 2.69 $ 1.60 Weighted average diluted common shares outstanding 43,768,647 43,996,637 Return on average assets3 1.37 % 0.90 % Return on average equity3 13.00 % 8.23 % Return on average tangible common equity1 3 17.35 % 11.36 % Net interest margin13 3.01 % 3.35 % 2021 2020 3rd Q 2nd Q 1st Q 4th Q 3rd Q Balance sheet data: Short-term interest bearing accounts $ 1,131,074 $ 883,758 $ 972,195 $ 512,686 $ 450,291 Securities available for sale 1,576,030 1,534,733 1,387,028 1,348,698 1,197,925 Securities held to maturity 683,103 622,351 592,999 616,560 663,088 Net loans 7,473,442 7,419,127 7,528,459 7,388,885 7,446,143 Total assets 11,994,411 11,574,947 11,537,253 10,932,906 10,850,212 Total deposits 10,195,178 9,785,257 9,815,930 9,081,692 8,958,183 Total borrowings 313,311 304,110 308,766 406,731 446,737 Total liabilities 10,752,954 10,349,891 10,346,272 9,745,288 9,684,101 Stockholders' equity 1,241,457 1,225,056 1,190,981 1,187,618 1,166,111 Capital: Equity to assets 10.35 % 10.58 % 10.32 % 10.86 % 10.75 % Tangible equity ratio1 8.13 % 8.28 % 8.00 % 8.41 % 8.27 % Book value per share $ 28.65 $ 28.19 $ 27.43 $ 27.22 $ 26.74 Tangible book value per share2 $ 21.95 $ 21.50 $ 20.71 $ 20.52 $ 20.02 Leverage ratio 9.47 % 9.40 % 9.60 % 9.56 % 9.48 % Common equity tier 1 capital ratio 12.20 % 12.12 % 12.13 % 11.84 % 11.63 % Tier 1 capital ratio 13.39 % 13.34 % 13.38 % 13.09 % 12.88 % Total risk-based capital ratio 15.74 % 15.78 % 15.92 % 15.62 % 15.43 % Common stock price (end of period) $ 36.12 $ 35.97 $ 39.90 $ 32.10 $ 26.82 9 NBT Bancorp Inc. and Subsidiaries Asset Quality and Consolidated Loan Balances (unaudited, dollars in thousands) 2021 2020 3rd Q 2nd Q 1st Q 4th Q 3rd Q Asset quality: Nonaccrual loans $ 35,737 $ 40,550 $ 43,399 $ 44,647 $ 35,896 90 days past due and still accruing 2,940 2,575 2,155 3,149 2,579 Total nonperforming loans 38,677 43,125 45,554 47,796 38,475 Other real estate owned 859 798 1,318 1,458 1,605 Total nonperforming assets 39,536 43,923 46,872 49,254 40,080 Allowance for loan losses 93,000 98,500 105,000 110,000 114,500 Asset quality ratios (total): Allowance for loan losses to total loans 1.23 % 1.31 % 1.38 % 1.47 % 1.51 % Total nonperforming loans to total loans 0.51 % 0.57 % 0.60 % 0.64 % 0.51 % Total nonperforming assets to total assets 0.33 % 0.38 % 0.41 % 0.45 % 0.37 % Allowance for loan losses to total nonperforming loans 240.45 % 228.41 % 230.50 % 230.14 % 297.60 % Past due loans to total loans4 0.46 % 0.26 % 0.22 % 0.37 % 0.26 % Net charge-offs to average loans3 0.11 % 0.07 % 0.12 % 0.21 % 0.12 % Asset quality ratios (excluding paycheck protection program): Allowance for loan losses to total loans 1.28 % 1.38 % 1.48 % 1.56 % 1.62 % Total nonperforming loans to total loans 0.53 % 0.60 % 0.64 % 0.68 % 0.55 % Total nonperforming assets to total assets 0.34 % 0.39 % 0.43 % 0.47 % 0.39 % Allowance for loan losses to total nonperforming loans 240.42 % 228.36 % 230.44 % 230.10 % 297.53 % Past due loans to total loans4 0.48 % 0.27 % 0.23 % 0.39 % 0.28 % Net charge-offs to average loans3 0.12 % 0.07 % 0.13 % 0.22 % 0.13 % 2021 2020 3rd Q 2nd Q 1st Q 4th Q 3rd Q Allowance for loan losses as a percentage of loans by segment: Commercial & industrial 0.83 % 1.11 % 1.20 % 1.34 % 1.34 % Commercial real estate 0.93 % 1.26 % 1.48 % 1.49 % 1.57 % Paycheck protection program 0.01 % 0.01 % 0.01 % 0.01 % 0.01 % Residential real estate 0.93 % 0.98 % 1.03 % 1.07 % 1.21 % Auto 0.78 % 0.76 % 0.78 % 0.93 % 0.92 % Other consumer 4.57 % 4.27 % 4.34 % 4.55 % 4.66 % Total 1.23 % 1.31 % 1.38 % 1.47 % 1.51 % Total excluding PPP loans 1.28 % 1.38 % 1.48 % 1.56 % 1.62 % 2021 2020 Loans by line of business: 3rd Q 2nd Q 1st Q 4th Q 3rd Q Commercial $ 1,466,597 $ 1,479,258 $ 1,466,841 $ 1,451,560 $ 1,458,053 Commercial real estate 2,320,341 2,265,754 2,242,289 2,196,477 2,121,198 Paycheck protection program 276,195 359,738 536,494 430,810 514,558 Residential real estate mortgages 1,549,684 1,512,354 1,478,216 1,466,662 1,448,530 Indirect auto 873,860 899,324 913,083 931,286 989,369 Specialty lending 692,919 602,585 577,509 579,644 566,973 Home equity 339,316 351,469 369,633 387,974 404,346 Other consumer 47,530 47,145 49,394 54,472 57,616 Total loans $ 7,566,442 $ 7,517,627 $ 7,633,459 $ 7,498,885 $ 7,560,643 PPP unamortized fees (dollars in millions) $ 10.5 $ 12.6 $ 14.2 $ 6.9 $ 11.3

10 NBT Bancorp Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited, dollars in thousands) September 30, December 31, Assets 2021 2020 Cash and due from banks $ 215,032 $ 159,995 Short-term interest bearing accounts 1,131,074 512,686 Equity securities, at fair value 33,013 30,737 Securities available for sale, at fair value 1,576,030 1,348,698 Securities held to maturity (fair value $689,129 and $636,827, respectively) 683,103 616,560 Federal Reserve and Federal Home Loan Bank stock 25,161 27,353 Loans held for sale 1,024 1,119 Loans 7,566,442 7,498,885 Less allowance for loan losses 93,000 110,000 Net loans $ 7,473,442 $ 7,388,885 Premises and equipment, net 71,928 74,206 Goodwill 280,541 280,541 Intangible assets, net 9,578 11,735 Bank owned life insurance 227,451 186,434 Other assets 267,034 293,957 Total assets $ 11,994,411 $ 10,932,906 Liabilities and stockholders' equity Demand (noninterest bearing) $ 3,748,162 $ 3,241,123 Savings, NOW and money market 5,894,743 5,207,090 Time 552,273 633,479 Total deposits $ 10,195,178 $ 9,081,692 Short-term borrowings 99,715 168,386 Long-term debt 14,020 39,097 Subordinated debt, net 98,380 98,052 Junior subordinated debt 101,196 101,196 Other liabilities 244,465 256,865 Total liabilities $ 10,752,954 $ 9,745,288 Total stockholders' equity $ 1,241,457 $ 1,187,618 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 11,994,411 $ 10,932,906

11 NBT Bancorp Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statements of Income (unaudited, dollars in thousands except per share data) Three Months Ended September 30, September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Interest, fee and dividend income Interest and fees on loans $ 72,817 $ 74,998 $ 222,705 $ 230,996 Securities available for sale 5,898 5,603 17,204 16,956 Securities held to maturity 2,976 3,734 9,454 11,751 Other 524 659 1,206 2,138 Total interest, fee and dividend income $ 82,215 $ 84,994 $ 250,569 $ 261,841 Interest expense Deposits $ 2,548 $ 4,267 $ 8,582 $ 18,183 Short-term borrowings 28 446 130 3,215 Long-term debt 89 398 301 1,184 Subordinated debt 1,359 1,375 4,077 1,503 Junior subordinated debt 517 565 1,572 2,186 Total interest expense $ 4,541 $ 7,051 $ 14,662 $ 26,271 Net interest income $ 77,674 $ 77,943 $ 235,907 $ 235,570 Provision for loan losses (3,342 ) 3,261 (11,354 ) 51,741 Net interest income after provision for loan losses $ 81,016 $ 74,682 $ 247,261 $ 183,829 Noninterest income Service charges on deposit accounts $ 3,489 $ 3,087 $ 9,544 $ 9,613 ATM and debit card fees 8,172 7,194 23,343 19,184 Retirement plan administration fees 10,495 9,685 30,372 26,840 Wealth management fees 8,783 7,695 25,099 21,791 Insurance services 3,720 3,742 10,689 11,303 Bank owned life insurance income 1,548 1,255 4,588 4,010 Net securities (losses) gains (100 ) 84 568 (548 Other 4,222 4,985 12,480 15,968 Total noninterest income $ 40,329 $ 37,727 $ 116,683 $ 108,161 Noninterest expense Salaries and employee benefits $ 44,190 $ 40,451 $ 128,462 $ 120,918 Occupancy 5,117 5,294 16,281 16,354 Data processing and communications 3,881 4,058 13,039 12,370 Professional fees and outside services 3,784 3,394 11,403 10,694 Equipment 5,577 5,073 16,247 14,494 Office supplies and postage 1,364 1,530 4,478 4,621 FDIC expense 772 645 2,243 1,949 Advertising 583 530 1,502 1,461 Amortization of intangible assets 663 856 2,157 2,573 Loan collection and other real estate owned, net 706 620 1,959 2,365 Other 6,232 3,857 14,405 14,730 Total noninterest expense $ 72,869 $ 66,308 $ 212,176 $ 202,529 Income before income tax expense $ 48,476 $ 46,101 $ 151,768 $ 89,461 Income tax expense 11,043 10,988 34,193 19,267 Net income $ 37,433 $ 35,113 $ 117,575 $ 70,194 Earnings Per Share Basic $ 0.86 $ 0.80 $ 2.71 $ 1.61 Diluted $ 0.86 $ 0.80 $ 2.69 $ 1.60

12 NBT Bancorp Inc. and Subsidiaries Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Income (unaudited, dollars in thousands except per share data) 2021 2020 3rd Q 2nd Q 1st Q 4th Q 3rd Q Interest, fee and dividend income Interest and fees on loans $ 72,817 $ 74,795 $ 75,093 $ 76,863 $ 74,998 Securities available for sale 5,898 5,762 5,544 5,478 5,603 Securities held to maturity 2,976 3,096 3,382 3,532 3,734 Other 524 391 291 568 659 Total interest, fee and dividend income $ 82,215 $ 84,044 $ 84,310 $ 86,441 $ 84,994 Interest expense Deposits $ 2,548 $ 2,862 $ 3,172 $ 3,887 $ 4,267 Short-term borrowings 28 32 70 193 446 Long-term debt 89 88 124 369 398 Subordinated debt 1,359 1,359 1,359 1,339 1,375 Junior subordinated debt 517 525 530 545 565 Total interest expense $ 4,541 $ 4,866 $ 5,255 $ 6,333 $ 7,051 Net interest income $ 77,674 $ 79,178 $ 79,055 $ 80,108 $ 77,943 Provision for loan losses (3,342 ) (5,216 ) (2,796 ) (607 ) 3,261 Net interest income after provision for loan losses $ 81,016 $ 84,394 $ 81,851 $ 80,715 $ 74,682 Noninterest income Service charges on deposit accounts $ 3,489 $ 3,028 $ 3,027 $ 3,588 $ 3,087 ATM and debit card fees 8,172 8,309 6,862 6,776 7,194 Retirement plan administration fees 10,495 9,779 10,098 9,011 9,685 Wealth management fees 8,783 8,406 7,910 7,456 7,695 Insurance services 3,720 3,508 3,461 3,454 3,742 Bank owned life insurance income 1,548 1,659 1,381 1,733 1,255 Net securities (losses) gains (100 ) 201 467 160 84 Other 4,222 4,426 3,832 5,937 4,985 Total noninterest income $ 40,329 $ 39,316 $ 37,038 $ 38,115 $ 37,727 Noninterest expense Salaries and employee benefits $ 44,190 $ 42,671 $ 41,601 $ 41,016 $ 40,451 Occupancy 5,117 5,291 5,873 5,280 5,294 Data processing and communications 3,881 4,427 4,731 4,157 4,058 Professional fees and outside services 3,784 4,030 3,589 4,388 3,394 Equipment 5,577 5,493 5,177 5,395 5,073 Office supplies and postage 1,364 1,615 1,499 1,517 1,530 FDIC expense 772 663 808 739 645 Advertising 583 468 451 827 530 Amortization of intangible assets 663 682 812 822 856 Loan collection and other real estate owned, net 706 663 590 930 620 Other 6,232 5,416 2,757 10,133 3,857 Total noninterest expense $ 72,869 $ 71,419 $ 67,888 $ 75,204 $ 66,308 Income before income tax expense $ 48,476 $ 52,291 $ 51,001 $ 43,626 $ 46,101 Income tax expense 11,043 11,995 11,155 9,432 10,988 Net income $ 37,433 $ 40,296 $ 39,846 $ 34,194 $ 35,113 Earnings Per Share Basic $ 0.86 $ 0.93 $ 0.91 $ 0.78 $ 0.80 Diluted $ 0.86 $ 0.92 $ 0.91 $ 0.78 $ 0.80

13 NBT Bancorp Inc. and Subsidiaries Average Quarterly Balance Sheets (unaudited, dollars in thousands) Average Balance Yield / Rates Average Balance Yield / Rates Average Balance Yield / Rates Average Balance Yield / Rates Average Balance Yield / Rates Q3 - 2021 Q2 - 2021 Q1 - 2021 Q4 - 2020 Q3 - 2020 Assets Short-term interest bearing accounts $ 1,014,120 0.16 % $ 974,034 0.09 % $ 587,358 0.09 % $ 552,529 0.11 % $ 477,946 0.11 % Securities available for sale1 5 1,513,071 1.55 % 1,453,068 1.59 % 1,346,380 1.67 % 1,230,411 1.77 % 1,137,604 1.96 % Securities held to maturity1 5 657,314 1.95 % 604,582 2.23 % 607,407 2.43 % 640,422 2.36 % 621,812 2.56 % Investment in FRB and FHLB Banks 25,154 1.91 % 25,115 2.67 % 25,606 2.45 % 28,275 5.94 % 29,720 7.08 % Loans1 6 7,517,839 3.84 % 7,574,272 3.96 % 7,574,337 4.02 % 7,533,953 4.06 % 7,559,218 3.95 % Total interest earning assets $ 10,727,498 3.05 % $ 10,631,071 3.18 % $ 10,141,088 3.38 % $ 9,985,590 3.46 % $ 9,826,300 3.45 % Other assets 1,019,797 971,681 960,994 954,123 967,194 Total assets $ 11,747,295 $ 11,602,752 $ 11,102,082 $ 10,939,713 $ 10,793,494 Liabilities and stockholders' equity Money market deposit accounts $ 2,580,570 0.19 % $ 2,605,767 0.21 % $ 2,484,120 0.23 % $ 2,455,510 0.27 % $ 2,364,606 0.28 % NOW deposit accounts 1,442,678 0.05 % 1,454,751 0.05 % 1,358,955 0.05 % 1,315,370 0.05 % 1,207,064 0.05 % Savings deposits 1,691,539 0.05 % 1,660,722 0.05 % 1,547,983 0.05 % 1,465,562 0.05 % 1,447,021 0.05 % Time deposits 565,216 0.62 % 591,147 0.75 % 615,343 0.93 % 645,288 1.15 % 684,708 1.31 % Total interest bearing deposits $ 6,280,003 0.16 % $ 6,312,387 0.18 % $ 6,006,401 0.21 % $ 5,881,730 0.26 % $ 5,703,399 0.30 % Short-term borrowings 99,703 0.11 % 95,226 0.13 % 115,182 0.25 % 175,597 0.44 % 277,890 0.64 % Long-term debt 14,029 2.52 % 14,053 2.51 % 19,913 2.53 % 59,488 2.47 % 64,137 2.47 % Subordinated debt, net 98,311 5.48 % 98,204 5.55 % 98,095 5.62 % 97,984 5.44 % 97,934 5.59 % Junior subordinated debt 101,196 2.03 % 101,196 2.08 % 101,196 2.12 % 101,196 2.14 % 101,196 2.22 % Total interest bearing liabilities $ 6,593,242 0.27 % $ 6,621,066 0.29 % $ 6,340,787 0.34 % $ 6,315,995 0.40 % $ 6,244,556 0.45 % Demand deposits 3,676,883 3,542,176 3,319,024 3,178,410 3,111,617 Other liabilities 244,125 235,536 250,991 271,206 282,265 Stockholders' equity 1,233,045 1,203,974 1,191,280 1,174,102 1,155,056 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 11,747,295 $ 11,602,752 $ 11,102,082 $ 10,939,713 $ 10,793,494 Interest rate spread 2.78 % 2.89 % 3.04 % 3.06 % 3.00 % Net interest margin (FTE)1 2.88 % 3.00 % 3.17 % 3.20 % 3.17 %

14 NBT Bancorp Inc. and Subsidiaries Average Year-to-Date Balance Sheets (unaudited, dollars in thousands) Average Balance Balance Interest Yield/ Rates Rates Average Balance Balance Interest Yield/ Rates Rates Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021 2020 Assets Short-term interest bearing accounts $ 860,067 $ 763 0.12 % $ 311,577 $ 464 0.20 % Securities available for sale1 5 1,438,117 17,204 1.60 % 1,028,962 16,956 2.20 % Securities held to maturity1 5 623,284 10,237 2.20 % 619,379 12,562 2.71 % Investment in FRB and FHLB Banks 25,290 443 2.34 % 35,349 1,674 6.33 % Loans1 6 7,555,276 222,821 3.94 % 7,437,566 231,168 4.15 % Total interest earning assets $ 10,502,034 $ 251,468 3.20 % $ 9,432,833 $ 262,824 3.72 % Other assets 984,372 938,296 Total assets $ 11,486,406 $ 10,371,129 Liabilities and stockholders' equity Money market deposit accounts $ 2,557,172 $ 4,022 0.21 % $ 2,275,765 $ 8,646 0.51 % NOW deposit accounts 1,419,102 531 0.05 % 1,153,780 548 0.06 % Savings deposits 1,633,941 625 0.05 % 1,369,219 553 0.05 % Time deposits 590,385 3,404 0.77 % 762,548 8,436 1.48 % Total interest bearing deposits $ 6,200,600 $ 8,582 0.19 % $ 5,561,312 $ 18,183 0.44 % Short-term borrowings 103,314 130 0.17 % 412,312 3,215 1.04 % Long-term debt 15,976 301 2.52 % 64,165 1,184 2.46 % Subordinated debt, net 98,204 4,077 5.55 % 35,750 1,503 5.62 % Junior subordinated debt 101,196 1,572 2.08 % 101,196 2,186 2.89 % Total interest bearing liabilities $ 6,519,290 $ 14,662 0.30 % $ 6,174,735 $ 26,271 0.57 % Demand deposits 3,514,005 2,800,297 Other liabilities 243,525 256,226 Stockholders' equity 1,209,586 1,139,871 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 11,486,406 $ 10,371,129 Net interest income (FTE)1 $ 236,806 $ 236,553 Interest rate spread 2.90 % 3.15 % Net interest margin (FTE)1 3.01 % 3.35 % Taxable equivalent adjustment $ 899 $ 983 Net interest income $ 235,907 $ 235,570

15 1 The following tables provide the Non-GAAP reconciliations for the Non-GAAP measures contained in this release:

Non-GAAP measures (unaudited, dollars in thousands) Pre-provision net revenue ("PPNR") 2021 2020 3rd Q 2nd Q 1st Q 4th Q 3rd Q Net income $ 37,433 $ 40,296 $ 39,846 $ 34,194 $ 35,113 Income tax expense 11,043 11,995 11,155 9,432 10,988 Provision for loan losses (3,342 ) (5,216 ) (2,796 ) (607 ) 3,261 FTE adjustment 298 299 302 318 325 Net securities losses (gains) 100 (201 ) (467 ) (160 ) (84 ) Provision for unfunded loan commitments reserve (470 ) (80 ) (500 ) 900 - Nonrecurring expense 2,288 1,880 - 4,100 - PPNR $ 47,350 $ 48,973 $ 47,540 $ 48,177 $ 49,603 Average Assets $ 11,747,295 $ 11,602,757 $ 11,102,082 $ 10,939,713 $ 10,793,494 Return on Average Assets3 1.26 % 1.39 % 1.46 % 1.24 % 1.29 % PPNR Return on Average Assets3 1.60 % 1.69 % 1.74 % 1.75 % 1.83 % 9 Months Ended September 30, 2021 2020 Net income $ 117,575 $ 70,194 Income tax expense 34,193 19,267 Provision for loan losses (11,354 ) 51,741 FTE adjustment 899 983 Net securities (gains) losses (568 ) 548 Provision for unfunded loan commitments reserve (1,050 ) 1,800 Nonrecurring expense 4,168 650 PPNR $ 143,863 $ 145,183 Average Assets $ 11,486,406 $ 10,371,129 Return on Average Assets3 1.37 % 0.90 % PPNR Return on Average Assets3 1.67 % 1.87 % PPNR is a Non-GAAP financial measure that management believes is useful in evaluating the underlying operating results of the Company excluding the volatility in the provision for loan losses, net securities gains (losses) and non-recurring income and/or expense. FTE Adjustment 2021 2020 3rd Q 2nd Q 1st Q 4th Q 3rd Q Net interest income $ 77,674 $ 79,178 $ 79,055 $ 80,108 $ 77,943 Add: FTE adjustment 298 299 302 318 325 Net interest income (FTE) $ 77,972 $ 79,477 $ 79,357 $ 80,426 $ 78,268 Average earning assets $ 10,727,498 $ 10,631,071 $ 10,141,088 $ 9,985,590 $ 9,826,300 Net interest margin (FTE)3 2.88 % 3.00 % 3.17 % 3.20 % 3.17 % 9 Months Ended September 30, 2021 2020 Net interest income $ 235,907 $ 235,570 Add: FTE adjustment 899 983 Net interest income (FTE) $ 236,806 $ 236,553 Average earning assets $ 10,502,034 $ 9,432,833 Net interest margin (FTE)3 3.01 % 3.35 % Interest income for tax-exempt securities and loans have been adjusted to a FTE basis using the statutory Federal income tax rate of 21%.

16 1 The following tables provide the Non-GAAP reconciliations for the Non-GAAP measures contained in this release: Non-GAAP measures (unaudited, dollars in thousands) Tangible equity to tangible assets 2021 2020 3rd Q 2nd Q 1st Q 4th Q 3rd Q Total equity $ 1,241,457 $ 1,225,056 $ 1,190,981 $ 1,187,618 $ 1,166,111 Intangible assets 290,119 290,782 291,464 292,276 293,098 Total assets $ 11,994,411 $ 11,574,947 $ 11,537,253 $ 10,932,906 $ 10,850,212 Tangible equity to tangible assets 8.13 % 8.28 % 8.00 % 8.41 % 8.27 % Return on average tangible common equity 2021 2020 3rd Q 2nd Q 1st Q 4th Q 3rd Q Net income $ 37,433 $ 40,296 $ 39,846 $ 34,194 $ 35,113 Amortization of intangible assets (net of tax) 497 512 609 617 642 Net income, excluding intangibles amortization $ 37,930 $ 40,808 $ 40,455 $ 34,811 $ 35,755 Average stockholders' equity $ 1,233,045 $ 1,203,974 $ 1,191,280 $ 1,174,102 $ 1,155,056 Less: average goodwill and other intangibles 290,492 291,133 291,921 292,725 293,572 Average tangible common equity $ 942,553 $ 912,841 $ 899,359 $ 881,377 $ 861,484 Return on average tangible common equity3 15.97 % 17.93 % 18.24 % 15.71 % 16.51 % 9 Months Ended September 30, 2021 2020 Net income $ 117,575 $ 70,194 Amortization of intangible assets (net of tax) 1,618 1,930 Net income, excluding intangibles amortization $ 119,193 $ 72,124 Average stockholders' equity $ 1,209,586 $ 1,139,871 Less: average goodwill and other intangibles 291,177 291,472 Average tangible common equity $ 918,409 $ 848,399 Return on average tangible common equity3 17.35 % 11.36 %

2 Non-GAAP measure - Stockholders' equity less goodwill and intangible assets divided by common shares outstanding. 3 Annualized. 4 Total past due loans, defined as loans 30 days or more past due and in an accrual status. 5 Securities are shown at average amortized cost. 6 For purposes of these computations, nonaccrual loans and loans held for sale are included in the average loan balances outstanding.

