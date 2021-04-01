Log in
NBT BANCORP INC.

NBT BANCORP INC.

(NBTB)
NBT Bancorp Inc. Announces Date of First Quarter Conference Call

04/01/2021
NORWICH, N.Y., April 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NBT Bancorp Inc. (“NBT” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: NBTB) will release details of its financial results for the first quarter 2021 on Monday, April 26, 2021, following the market close. A conference call will be held at 8:30 a.m. (Eastern) Tuesday, April 27, 2021 to review these results.

The audio webcast link will be available on the Event Calendar page of the Company’s website at www.nbtbancorp.com prior to the beginning of the conference call. The call will also be archived on the Company’s website for one year and can be accessed at any time and at no cost during this period.

Corporate Overview

NBT Bancorp Inc. is a financial holding company headquartered in Norwich, NY, with total assets of $10.9 billion at December 31, 2020. The Company primarily operates through NBT Bank, N.A., a full-service community bank, and through two financial services companies. NBT Bank, N.A. has 142 banking locations in New York, Pennsylvania, Vermont, Massachusetts, New Hampshire and Maine, and is currently entering Connecticut. EPIC Retirement Plan Services, based in Rochester, NY, is a full-service 401(k) plan recordkeeping firm. NBT Insurance Agency, LLC, based in Norwich, NY, is a full-service insurance agency. More information about NBT and its divisions is available online at: www.nbtbancorp.com, www.nbtbank.com, www.epicrps.com and www.nbtinsurance.com.

Contact: John H. Watt, Jr., President and CEO
John V. Moran, Executive Vice President and CFO
NBT Bancorp Inc.
52 South Broad Street
Norwich, NY 13815
607-337-6589



© GlobeNewswire 2021
