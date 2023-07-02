1,832,894 Common Stocks of NC& Co.,Ltd are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 2-JUL-2023.
Yesterday at 06:00 pm
Share
1,832,894 Common Stocks of NC& Co.,Ltd are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 2-JUL-2023. These Common Stocks will be under lockup for 373 days starting from 24-JUN-2022 to 2-JUL-2023.
Details:
Three months after listing, 1,927,581 shares, including 11.09% of the total number of issued stocks, including the mandatory subscription by the listing broker, 1,832,894 , equivalent to 10.54% of the total number of issued stocks , 1 year after listing, 7,400,901 shares, equivalent to 42.57 % of the total issued stock, are available for circulation two years after listing, and 5,200 shares equivalent to 0.03% of the total issued stock are available after three years from listing . Please note that such available-for-sale quantities may have a negative impact on the stock price.
NC& Co., Ltd., formerly NEXTCHIP Co., Ltd., is a company mainly engaged in the manufacturing and sale of multimedia semiconductor products for video security systems. The Company's main products are image processing chips, which are used in closed circuit television (CCTV) cameras, digital video recorders (DVRs), mobile phones, network cameras, camcorders, set top boxes and others. It also provides touch sensor chips, which are used in laptops, personal computers (PCs), monitors, digital cameras, electronic rice-cookers, refrigerators and others. In addition, the Company provides camera components. The Company distributes its products within domestic market and to overseas markets, including China and Taiwan.