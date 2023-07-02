1,832,894 Common Stocks of NC& Co.,Ltd are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 2-JUL-2023.

Yesterday at 06:00 pm Share

1,832,894 Common Stocks of NC& Co.,Ltd are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 2-JUL-2023. These Common Stocks will be under lockup for 373 days starting from 24-JUN-2022 to 2-JUL-2023.



Details:

Three months after listing, 1,927,581 shares, including 11.09% of the total number of issued stocks, including the mandatory subscription by the listing broker, 1,832,894 , equivalent to 10.54% of the total number of issued stocks , 1 year after listing, 7,400,901 shares, equivalent to 42.57 % of the total issued stock, are available for circulation two years after listing, and 5,200 shares equivalent to 0.03% of the total issued stock are available after three years from listing . Please note that such available-for-sale quantities may have a negative impact on the stock price.