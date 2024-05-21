21.05.24 14:38

/KASE, May 21, 2024, additions were made to the agenda of the meeting by decision of the Board of Directors of National Company "KazMunayGas" JSC/ - National Company "KazMunayGas" (Astana), whose securities are officially listed on Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE), has notified KASE that the annual general meeting of its shareholders will start on May 28, 2024 at 15:00 hrs., with the following agenda: 1) on approval of the company's annual financial statements for 2023; 2) on the procedure for distributing the company's net income for 2023 and the amount of dividend per common share of the company; 3) on shareholder appeals regarding the actions of the company and its executives in 2023 and the results of their consideration; 4) on approval of the company's revised Corporate Governance Code; 5) on choosing an audit organization to audit the company's financial statements for 2025-2029; 6) on amendments to the composition of the counting commission of the general meeting of the company shareholders; 7) about some company issues; 8) on changes and additions to the company's charter. Information about the meeting is posted on KASE website - https://kase.kz/files/emitters/KMGZ/kmgz_special_shareholders_meeting_info_280524_3870.pdf [2024-05-21]