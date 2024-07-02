National Company KazMunayGas JSC announced signing of an addendum to the hydrocarbon exploration and production contract at the Karazhar site in Aktobe Region
02.07.24 09:39
/KASE, July 2, 2024/ - National Company KazMunayGas JSC (Astana), with its securities officially listed on Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE), informed KASE as follows: start of quote ... the signing of Addendum No. 1 to the Hydrocarbons Exploration and Production Contract dated June 19, 2024 between NC KMG and Kazakhturkmunai LLP on a complex project at the Karazhar site located in the Aktobe Region. end of quote This information is posted at: - https://kase.kz/files/emitters/KMGZ/kmgz_relizs_010724_kz.pdf - in the Kazakh language; - https://kase.kz/files/emitters/KMGZ/kmgz_contracts_minerals_190624_5220.pdf - in the Russian language; - https://kase.kz/files/emitters/KMGZ/kmgz_relizs_010724_en.pdf - in the English language. [2024-07-02]

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

NK KazMunayGaz AO published this content on 02 July 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 July 2024 10:30:00 UTC.