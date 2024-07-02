02.07.24 09:39

/KASE, July 2, 2024/ - National Company KazMunayGas JSC (Astana), with its securities officially listed on Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE), informed KASE as follows: start of quote ... the signing of Addendum No. 1 to the Hydrocarbons Exploration and Production Contract dated June 19, 2024 between NC KMG and Kazakhturkmunai LLP on a complex project at the Karazhar site located in the Aktobe Region. end of quote This information is posted at: - https://kase.kz/files/emitters/KMGZ/kmgz_relizs_010724_kz.pdf - in the Kazakh language; - https://kase.kz/files/emitters/KMGZ/kmgz_contracts_minerals_190624_5220.pdf - in the Russian language; - https://kase.kz/files/emitters/KMGZ/kmgz_relizs_010724_en.pdf - in the English language. [2024-07-02]