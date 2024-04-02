National company "KazMunayGas" announces payment of second coupon on bonds KZ2C00009736 (KMGZpp2)
/KASE, April 2, 2024/ - National company "KazMunayGas" JSC (Astana) has informed Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE) about the payment on April 1, 2024 of the second coupon interest on its bonds KZ2C00009736 ("private placement" market, KMGZpp2). According to the mentioned message, the said interest was paid in the amount of KZT125,000,000. [2024-04-02]

