NK KazMunayGaz AO is a Kazakhstan-based company primarily engaged in the oil and gas industry. The Company focuses on the exploration, production, refining, transportation and marketing of hydrocarbons. Its operational fields are located across Kazakhstan territory. The Companyâs infrastructure includes oil and gas pipelines, processing plants and refineries, among others. The Company operates through a number of subsidiaries, such as KMG Drilling & Services TOO, KazTransGaz AO, Cooperatieve Kazmunaigaz UA and AktauNefteServis TOO. It is controlled by FNB Samruk-Kazyna AO.