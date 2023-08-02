Kingston, Jamaica - August 2, 2023

NCB Financial Group Limited (NCBFG) advises that the Board of Directors is scheduled to meet on August 9, 2023, to consider and, if thought fit, approve the release of its unaudited interim financial results for the nine months ended June 30, 2023.

NCB Financial Group Limited will host its quarterly virtual investors' briefing on Thursday, August 10, 2023 to discuss the performance results for the nine months ended June 30, 2023. Led by Interim Group Chief Executive Officer - Robert Almeida and Interim Group Chief Financial Officer - Malcolm Sadler, the event will highlight the 3rd quarter performance and the strategy and outlook for the organisation.

The live webcast will be held beginning at 10 a.m. and will be accessible by visiting https://www.myncb.com/investorsbriefing. All questions and remarks may be submitted by email to ncbfginvestorqueries@jncb.com.

About NCB Financial Group

NCB Financial Group Limited was incorporated in April 2016 to be licensed under the Banking Services Act as the financial holding company for National Commercial Bank Jamaica Limited ("NCBJ"). The NCB Group is the largest and most profitable financial services group in Jamaica, with roots dating back to 1837. Through the bank (NCBJ) and the Group's wealth management, life and general insurance, and offshore banking subsidiaries, the NCB Group provides a wide array of financial products and services to meet the needs of individual and business clients. The NCB Group includes NCBJ, NCB Capital Markets Limited and its subsidiaries in Barbados and Cayman, NCB Insurance Agency and Fund Managers Limited, NCB (Cayman) Limited, TFOB (2021) Limited, Clarien Group Limited and its subsidiaries in Bermuda, Guardian Holdings Limited and its subsidiaries as well as NCB Merchant Bank (Trinidad and Tobago) Limited in Trinidad and Tobago.

