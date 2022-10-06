NCB Financial : 06 Oct 2022 – NCB Financial Group Limited – Notice of Appointment of CEO of a Subsidiary

October 5, 2022

RELEASE

NCB FINANCIAL GROUP ANNOUNCES LEADERSHIP DEVELOPMENT AT MAJOR SUBSIDIARY

NCB Financial Group Limited (NCBFG) is pleased to advise of the appointment of Mr Ian Chinapoo as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Director of its major Trinidad and Tobagonian subsidiary, Guardian Holdings Limited (GHL) effective October 1, 2022.

**********

~~~~~~~~~~~~~

About NCB Financial Group

NCB Financial Group Limited was incorporated in April 2016 to be licensed under the Banking Services Act as the financial holding company for National Commercial Bank Jamaica Limited ("NCBJ"). The NCB Group is the largest and most profitable financial services group in Jamaica, with roots dating back to 1837. Through the bank (NCBJ) and the Group's wealth management, life and general insurance, and offshore banking subsidiaries, the NCB Group provides a wide array of financial products and services to meet the needs of individual and business clients. The NCB Group includes NCBJ, NCB Capital Markets Limited and its subsidiaries in Barbados and Cayman, NCB Insurance Agency and Fund Managers Limited, NCB (Cayman) Limited, TFOB (2021) Limited, Clarien Group Limited and its subsidiaries in Bermuda, Guardian Holdings Limited and its subsidiaries as well as NCB Merchant Bank (Trinidad and Tobago) Limited in Trinidad and Tobago.

- End -

NCB Financial Group Limited

32 Trafalgar Road | Kingston 10 | Jamaica W.I. www.myncb.com

For investor related queries email: ncbfginvestorqueries@jncb.com

G'Tanya Forbes, Corporate Communications Manager

Tel: 876-566-5943 | Email: ForbesGM@jncb.com

Jacqueline De Lisser, Head - Group Investor Relations & Financial Advisory

Tel: 876-935-2540 | Email: delisserjn@jncb.com