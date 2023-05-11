Advanced search
    NCBFG   JME201700064

NCB FINANCIAL GROUP LIMITED

(NCBFG)
End-of-day quote JAMAICA STOCK EXCHANGE  -  2023-05-09
75.00 JMD   +4.17%
02:34pNcb Financial : 11 May 2023 – NCB Financial Group Limited – Notice of Virtual Second Quarter Investors' Briefing
PU
10:44aNcb Financial : NCBFG) To Host Virtual Second Quarter Investors' Briefing
PU
02/03Ncb Financial : NCBFG) Unaudited Financial Results For The Three Months Ended December 31, 2022
PU
NCB Financial : 11 May 2023 – NCB Financial Group Limited – Notice of Virtual Second Quarter Investors' Briefing

05/11/2023 | 02:34pm EDT
Kingston, Jamaica - May 11, 2023

INVESTOR RELEASE

NCB FINANCIAL GROUP TO HOST VIRTUAL SECOND QUARTER INVESTORS' BRIEFING ON

FRIDAY, MAY 12, 2023

NCB Financial Group Limited will host its quarterly virtual investors' briefing on Friday, May 12, 2023 to discuss the performance results for the six months ended March 31, 2023. Led by President and Group Chief Executive Officer - Hon. Patrick Hylton OJ, CD and Group Chief Financial Officer and Deputy Chief Executive Officer - Dennis Cohen, the event will highlight the 2nd quarter performance and the strategy and outlook for the organisation.

The live webcast will be held beginning at 10 a.m. and will be accessible by visiting https://www.jncb.com/investorbriefing or www.youtube/ncbja. All questions and remarks may be submitted by email to ncbfginvestorqueries@jncb.com.

About NCB Financial Group

NCB Financial Group Limited was incorporated in April 2016 to be licensed under the Banking Services Act as the financial holding company for National Commercial Bank Jamaica Limited ("NCBJ"). The NCB Group is the largest and most profitable financial services group in Jamaica, with roots dating back to 1837. Through the bank (NCBJ) and the Group's wealth management, life and general insurance, and offshore banking subsidiaries, the NCB Group provides a wide array of financial products and services to meet the needs of individual and business clients. The NCB Group includes NCBJ, NCB Capital Markets Limited and its subsidiaries in Barbados and Cayman, NCB Insurance Agency and Fund Managers Limited, NCB (Cayman) Limited, TFOB (2021) Limited, Clarien Group Limited and its subsidiaries in Bermuda, Guardian Holdings Limited and its subsidiaries as well as NCB Merchant Bank (Trinidad and Tobago) Limited in Trinidad and Tobago.

NCB Financial Group Limited

32 Trafalgar Road | Kingston 10 | Jamaica W.I. www.myncb.com

Nicole Campbell, Head of Group Marketing and Corporate Communications

Tel: 876-426-7620 | Email: CampbellNT@jncb.com

Jacqueline De Lisser, Head - Group Investor Relations & Financial Advisory

Tel: 876-935-2540 | Email: delisserjn@jncb.com

NCB Financial Group Ltd. published this content on 11 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 May 2023 18:33:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
