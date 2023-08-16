NCB Financial Group Limited is a financial holding company. The Company's segments include Commercial & SME Banking, that incorporates the provision of banking services to individual and small and medium business clients; Payment Services, which incorporates the provision of card related and digital/electronic payment services; Corporate & Commercial Banking, which is engaged in the provision of banking services to large corporate clients; Treasury & Correspondent Banking segment that incorporates the Company's liquidity and investment management function and relationships with other financial institutions; Wealth, Asset Management & Investment Banking segment, which is engaged in stock brokerage, securities trading and investment management; Life and Health Insurance & Pension Fund Management segment that incorporates life insurance, health insurance, pension and investment management services, and General Insurance, which is engaged in property and casualty insurance services.

Sector Banks