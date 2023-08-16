MARKET NOTICE
NOTICE OF TRADING IN SHARES
NCB FINANCIAL GROUP LIMITED (NCBFG)
The Trinidad and Tobago Stock Exchange Limited received notice from NCBFG advising of the following transactions over the Jamaica Stock Exchange:
- A Director purchased 20,135 NCBFG shares on August 14th, 2023.
- A Director purchased 152 NCBFG shares on August 15th, 2023.
August 16th, 2023
Market Operations Department
Trinidad & Tobago Stock Exchange Limited
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
NCB Financial Group Ltd. published this content on 16 August 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 August 2023 19:53:04 UTC.