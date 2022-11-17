Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Jamaica
  JAMAICA STOCK EXCHANGE
  NCB Financial Group Limited
  News
  Summary
    NCBFG   JME201700064

NCB FINANCIAL GROUP LIMITED

(NCBFG)
End-of-day quote JAMAICA STOCK EXCHANGE  -  2022-11-15
83.03 JMD   -1.74%
05:29pNcb Financial : 17 Nov 2022 – NCB Financial Group Limited – Trading in Shares
PU
10:49aNcb Financial : NCBFG) Trading in Shares Advisory
PU
11/15Ncb Financial : 15 Nov 2022 – NCB Financial Group Limited – Notice of Material Information of a Subsidiary
PU
NCB Financial : 17 Nov 2022 – NCB Financial Group Limited – Trading in Shares

11/17/2022 | 05:29pm EST
MARKET NOTICE

NOTICE OF TRADING IN SHARES

NCB FINANCIAL GROUP LIMITED (NCBFG)

The Trinidad and Tobago Stock Exchange Limited received notice from NCBFG advising of the following transactions over the Jamaica Stock Exchange:

  • A Connected Party purchased 300,000 NCBFG shares on November 14th, 2022
  • A Connected Party purchased 350,000 NCBFG shares on November 15th, 2022
  • A Connected Party sold 79,000 NCBFG shares on November 15th, 2022

November 17th, 2022

Market Operations Department

Trinidad & Tobago Stock Exchange Limited

Disclaimer

NCB Financial Group Ltd. published this content on 17 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 November 2022 22:28:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
