NCB Financial : 17 Nov 2022 – NCB Financial Group Limited – Trading in Shares

MARKET NOTICE
NOTICE OF TRADING IN SHARES
NCB FINANCIAL GROUP LIMITED (NCBFG)
The Trinidad and Tobago Stock Exchange Limited received notice from NCBFG advising of the following transactions over the Jamaica Stock Exchange:
-
A Connected Party purchased 300,000 NCBFG shares on November 14th, 2022
-
A Connected Party purchased 350,000 NCBFG shares on November 15th, 2022
-
A Connected Party sold 79,000 NCBFG shares on November 15th, 2022
November 17th, 2022
Market Operations Department
Trinidad & Tobago Stock Exchange Limited
Disclaimer
NCB Financial Group Ltd. published this content on 17 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 November 2022 22:28:02 UTC.