NCB FINANCIAL GROUP ANNOUNCES FURTHER LEADERSHIP DEVELOPMENTS

NCB Financial Group Limited (NCBFG) announces that the Board of Directors has, on July 20, 2023, approved the following appointments subject to regulatory review:

Mr Robert Almeida as Interim Group Chief Executive Officer

Mr Malcolm Sadler as Interim Group Chief Financial Officer

Mr Almeida is currently a director of NCBFG, National Commercial Bank Jamaica Limited (NCBJ), Guardian Holdings Limited and Clarien Bank Limited. Mr Sadler will continue also as Chief Financial Officer of NCBJ.

The Board also approved the appointment of Mr Bruce Bowen as Special Advisor to the Interim Group Chief Executive Officer.

About NCB Financial Group

NCB Financial Group Limited was incorporated in April 2016 to be licensed under the Banking Services Act as the financial holding company for National Commercial Bank Jamaica Limited ("NCBJ"). The NCB Group is the largest and most profitable financial services group in Jamaica, with roots dating back to 1837. Through the bank (NCBJ) and the Group's wealth management, life and general insurance, and offshore banking subsidiaries, the NCB Group provides a wide array of financial products and services to meet the needs of individual and business clients. The NCB Group includes NCBJ, NCB Capital Markets Limited and its subsidiaries in Barbados and Cayman, NCB Insurance Agency and Fund Managers Limited, NCB (Cayman) Limited, TFOB (2021) Limited, Clarien Group Limited and its subsidiaries in Bermuda, Guardian Holdings Limited and its subsidiaries as well as NCB Merchant Bank (Trinidad and Tobago) Limited in Trinidad and Tobago.

