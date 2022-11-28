NCB Financial : 28 Nov 2022 – NCB Financial Group Limited – Trading in Shares

MARKET NOTICE
NOTICE OF TRADING IN SHARES
NCB FINANCIAL GROUP LIMITED (NCBFG)
The Trinidad and Tobago Stock Exchange Limited received notice from NCBFG advising that a Connected Party purchased 4,795 NCBFG shares on November 24th, 2022 over the Jamaica Stock Exchange.
November 28th, 2022
Market Operations Department
Trinidad & Tobago Stock Exchange Limited
