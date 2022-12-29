Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Jamaica
  JAMAICA STOCK EXCHANGE
  NCB Financial Group Limited
  News
  Summary
    NCBFG   JME201700064

NCB FINANCIAL GROUP LIMITED

(NCBFG)
  Report
End-of-day quote JAMAICA STOCK EXCHANGE  -  2022-12-27
79.20 JMD   -1.00%
08:04aNcb Financial : 29 Dec 2022 – NCB Financial Group Limited – Trading in Shares
PU
12/02Ncb Financial : 02 Dec 2022 – NCB Financial Group Limited – Trading in Shares
PU
12/01Ncb Financial : NCBFG) Trading in Shares
PU
NCB Financial : 29 Dec 2022 – NCB Financial Group Limited – Trading in Shares

12/29/2022 | 08:04am EST
MARKET NOTICE

NOTICE OF TRADING IN SHARES

NCB FINANCIAL GROUP LIMITED (NCBFG)

The Trinidad and Tobago Stock Exchange Limited received notice from NCBFG advising that a Connected Party purchased 8,000 NCBFG shares on December 23rd, 2022 over the Jamaica Stock Exchange.

December 29th, 2022

Market Operations Department

Trinidad & Tobago Stock Exchange Limited

Disclaimer

NCB Financial Group Ltd. published this content on 29 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 December 2022 13:03:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 150 B 980 M 980 M
Net income 2022 27 319 M 179 M 179 M
Net Debt 2022 307 B 2 014 M 2 014 M
P/E ratio 2022 7,57x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 182 B 1 192 M 1 192 M
EV / Sales 2021 4,42x
EV / Sales 2022 3,44x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 99,0%
Chart NCB FINANCIAL GROUP LIMITED
Duration : Period :
NCB Financial Group Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Patrick Andrew Alwyn Hylton President, Group CEO & Director
Dennis G. Cohen Group Chief Financial Officer & Deputy CEO
Michael Anthony Lee-Chin Chairman
Misheca Seymour Senior Group Chief Compliance Officer
Sandra Alicia Carol Glasgow Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NCB FINANCIAL GROUP LIMITED-38.46%1 192
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED0.00%143 256
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK18.49%67 716
INDUSTRIAL BANK CO., LTD.-7.51%52 431
ANZ GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED0.00%48 138
QATAR NATIONAL BANK (Q.P.S.C.)-9.86%46 175