    NCBFG   JME201700064

NCB FINANCIAL GROUP LIMITED

(NCBFG)
End-of-day quote JAMAICA STOCK EXCHANGE  -  2022-11-28
85.00 JMD   +0.12%
03:24pNcb Financial : 30 Nov 2022 – NCB Financial Group Limited – Trading in Shares
PU
07:22aNcb Financial : 30 Nov 2022 – NCB Financial Group Limited – Audited Financial Statements for the year ended September 30, 2022
PU
11/28Ncb Financial : Trading in Shares
PU
NCB Financial : 30 Nov 2022 – NCB Financial Group Limited – Trading in Shares

11/30/2022 | 03:24pm EST
MARKET NOTICE

NOTICE OF TRADING IN SHARES

NCB FINANCIAL GROUP LIMITED (NCBFG)

The Trinidad and Tobago Stock Exchange Limited received notice from NCBFG advising of the following transactions over the Jamaica Stock Exchange:

  • A Connected Party purchased 50,000 NCBFG shares on November 28th, 2022
  • Connected Parties purchased 108,213 NCBFG shares on November 29th, 2022

November 30th, 2022

Market Operations Department

Trinidad & Tobago Stock Exchange Limited

Disclaimer

NCB Financial Group Ltd. published this content on 30 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 November 2022 20:23:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 121 B 790 M 790 M
Net income 2021 14 227 M 92,8 M 92,8 M
Net Debt 2021 235 B 1 531 M 1 531 M
P/E ratio 2021 20,3x
Yield 2021 0,39%
Capitalization 198 B 1 291 M 1 291 M
EV / Sales 2020 4,86x
EV / Sales 2021 4,42x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 99,0%
Chart NCB FINANCIAL GROUP LIMITED
Duration : Period :
NCB Financial Group Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Patrick Andrew Alwyn Hylton President, Group CEO & Director
Dennis G. Cohen Group Chief Financial Officer & Deputy CEO
Michael Anthony Lee-Chin Chairman
Misheca Seymour Senior Group Chief Compliance Officer
Sandra Alicia Carol Glasgow Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NCB FINANCIAL GROUP LIMITED-33.95%1 300
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-4.10%138 556
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK22.95%70 301
INDUSTRIAL BANK CO., LTD.-6.46%51 687
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP LIMITED-8.73%49 770
QATAR NATIONAL BANK (Q.P.S.C.)-4.41%48 967