NCB Financial : 30 Nov 2022 – NCB Financial Group Limited – Trading in Shares

MARKET NOTICE
NOTICE OF TRADING IN SHARES
NCB FINANCIAL GROUP LIMITED (NCBFG)
The Trinidad and Tobago Stock Exchange Limited received notice from NCBFG advising of the following transactions over the Jamaica Stock Exchange:
A Connected Party purchased 50,000 NCBFG shares on November 28th, 2022
Connected Parties purchased 108,213 NCBFG shares on November 29th, 2022
November 30th, 2022
Market Operations Department
Trinidad & Tobago Stock Exchange Limited
Disclaimer
