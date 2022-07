NCB Financial Group Limited (NCBFG) advises that the Board of Directors is scheduled to meet on August 4, 2022, to consider and approve the release of its unaudited financial statements for the nine months ended June 30, 2022.

On August 5, 2022, NCBFG will host its quarterly virtual investors' briefing commencing at 10:00 a.m.

See the announcement below: