NCB Financial : NCBFG) Advises Of Changes To Its Board and Subsidiary Boards
January 02, 2024 at 09:11 am EST
January 2, 2024
9:01 am
NCB Financial Group Limited (NCBFG) advises that Professor the Honourable Alvin Wint, OJ, CD, is due to retire at the upcoming Annual General Meeting (AGM) of NCBFG to be held in February 2024 pursuant to Article 94 of the NCBFG Articles of Incorporation; and he has indicated that he will not seek re-election in order to reduce the scale of his directorships. Professor Wint has also resigned from the Boards of NCBFG's subsidiaries, National Commercial Bank Jamaica Limited (NCBJ), NCB Capital Markets Limited, NCB Insurance Agency & Fund Managers Limited, NCB (Cayman) Limited, NCB Capital Markets (Cayman) Ltd and NCB Trust Company (Cayman) Limited effective December 31, 2023. His resignation is unrelated to any disagreement regarding financial statement disclosures, accounting principles or practices, or any matter impacting the Audit Committees, which he chairs, or his ability to execute his functions delegated by the Board.
NCBFG also advises of the appointment of retired Banker, Mr Gary W. Brown, to the Board of NCBJ effective January 1, 2024. Mr Brown has spent most of his working life in the financial services sector in Barbados and the United States of America. Additional board appointments are expected to follow, including a request for him to be elected as a director of NCBFG at the AGM.
NCBFG takes this opportunity to welcome Mr Brown, as well as to thank Professor Wint for his over 20 years of stellar service to various NCB Boards and wish him well as he transitions into this planned retirement.
