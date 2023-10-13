- October 13, 2023
- 8:47 am
NCB Financial Group Limited ("NCBFG") will host an Extraordinary General Meeting ("EGM") on Tuesday, October 31, 2023, at 2 p.m. The EGM will be conducted in a virtual-only format, allowing all registered shareholders, irrespective of their location, to participate and cast their votes electronically on the resolutions presented.
The Notice of EGM, Proxy Form and Letter to Shareholders are available below:
NCBFG-Release-Notice-of-Extraordinary-General-Meeting-October-31-2023_FinalDownload
NCBFG-EGM-Notice-of-EGMDownload
NCBFG-EGM-Proxy-Form-FinalDownload
NCBFG-EGM-Shareholders-LetterDownload
