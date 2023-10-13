NCB Financial Group Limited ("NCBFG") will host an Extraordinary General Meeting ("EGM") on Tuesday, October 31, 2023, at 2 p.m. The EGM will be conducted in a virtual-only format, allowing all registered shareholders, irrespective of their location, to participate and cast their votes electronically on the resolutions presented.

