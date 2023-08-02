NCB Financial Group Limited (NCBFG) advises that the Board of Directors is scheduled to meet on August 9, 2023, to consider and, if thought fit, approve the release of its unaudited interim financial results for the nine months ended June 30, 2023.

NCB Financial Group Limited will host its quarterly virtual investors' briefing on Thursday, August 10, 2023 to discuss the performance results for the nine months ended June 30, 2023. Led by Interim Group Chief Executive Officer - Robert Almeida and Interim Group Chief Financial Officer - Malcolm Sadler, the event will highlight the 3rd quarter performance and the strategy and outlook for the organisation.

The live webcast will be held beginning at 10 a.m. and will be accessible by visiting https://www.myncb.com/investorsbriefing. All questions and remarks may be submitted by email to ncbfginvestorqueries@jncb.com.