NCB Financial Group Limited is a financial holding company. The Companyâs segments include Commercial & SME(small and medium enterprises) Banking, which incorporates the provision of banking services to individual and small and medium business clients; Payment Services, which incorporates the provision of card related and digital/electronic payment services; Corporate & Commercial Banking, which is engaged in the provision of banking services; Treasury & Correspondent Banking segment that incorporates the Companyâs liquidity and investment management function and relationships with other financial institutions; Wealth, Asset Management & Investment Banking segment, which is engaged in stock brokerage, securities trading, and investment management; Life and Health Insurance & Pension Fund Management segment that incorporates life insurance, health insurance, pension, and investment management services. General Insurance, which is engaged in property and casualty insurance services.

Sector Banks