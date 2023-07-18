NCB Financial Group Limited (NCBFG) announces that effective July 18, 2023, the Honourable Patrick Hylton, O.J., C.D. and Mr Dennis Cohen have, by agreement, proceeded unto vacation leave for three weeks. During this period, it is expected that other arrangements will be made for the carrying out of their roles on an interim and then permanent basis. For the immediate future, the Honourable Michael Lee-Chin O.J., Chairman of NCBFG, will carry some executive responsibilities.

NCBFG appreciates the service of Mr Hylton and Mr Cohen to the NCB Financial Group over the past 20 and 19 years, respectively. During the period of their leadership, the Group has grown to attain and maintain record levels of financial performance.

The NCB Financial Group will continue to benefit from its strong overall leadership team, while the financial holding company undergoes the above changes. That leadership team includes Mr Septimus "Bob" Blake, Chief Executive Officer of National Commercial Bank Jamaica Limited (NCBJ) who also oversees NCBJ's subsidiaries, Mr Ian Chinapoo, Group Chief Executive Officer of Guardian Holdings Limited and Mr Ian Truran, Chief Executive Officer of Clarien Bank Limited.