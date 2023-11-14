NCB Financial Group Limited (NCBFG) announces that the Honourable Patrick Hylton, O.J., C.D. and Mr Dennis Cohen have resigned effective November 13, 2023 as officers of NCBFG and directors of NCBFG and its subsidiaries, based on agreements reached with them. NCBFG takes this opportunity to recognise Messrs Hylton and Cohen for their contribution and service to the Group, and wish them well for the future.

The related separation arrangements include cash payments and arrangements for the allotment of shares, and the costs will have a material impact on the performance of the Company, primarily in the fourth quarter of the 2023 financial year ended September 30, 2023.