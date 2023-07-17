- July 17, 2023
- 4:47 pm
NCB Financial Group Limited (NCBFG) announces that the leave of absence taken by the Honourable Michael Lee-Chin, OJ has now come to an end. He will accordingly resume active participation on the Boards of NCBFG, National Commercial Bank Jamaica Limited and Guardian Holdings Limited. Mr Lee-Chin says he is pleased to advise that he has been able to attend to the matters that had occasioned the leave in less time than he had anticipated; and he is looking forward to continuing and deepening his involvement in leading the NCB Group as it moves to enhance value for all its stakeholders.
