NCB Financial Group Limited (NCBFG) announces that the leave of absence taken by the Honourable Michael Lee-Chin, OJ has now come to an end. He will accordingly resume active participation on the Boards of NCBFG, National Commercial Bank Jamaica Limited and Guardian Holdings Limited. Mr Lee-Chin says he is pleased to advise that he has been able to attend to the matters that had occasioned the leave in less time than he had anticipated; and he is looking forward to continuing and deepening his involvement in leading the NCB Group as it moves to enhance value for all its stakeholders.