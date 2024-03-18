NCB Financial Group Limited is pleased to announce the appointment of Howard L. Shearer to the Board of Directors effective March 13, 2024.

Mr. Shearer currently serves as the Chief Executive of Hitachi Canada and brings to the Board expertise in strategy, corporate governance, regulatory compliance, emerging technologies and enterprise risk management across multiple business domains.

Mr. Shearer holds a Bachelor of Engineering (BEng) degree, a Global Professional Master of Laws (GPLLM) degree and is a distinguished Fellow of the Canadian Academy of Engineering (FCAE).