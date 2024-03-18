- March 18, 2024
- 2:05 pm
NCB Financial Group Limited is pleased to announce the appointment of Howard L. Shearer to the Board of Directors effective March 13, 2024.
Mr. Shearer currently serves as the Chief Executive of Hitachi Canada and brings to the Board expertise in strategy, corporate governance, regulatory compliance, emerging technologies and enterprise risk management across multiple business domains.
Mr. Shearer holds a Bachelor of Engineering (BEng) degree, a Global Professional Master of Laws (GPLLM) degree and is a distinguished Fellow of the Canadian Academy of Engineering (FCAE).
Attachments
- Original Link
- Permalink
Disclaimer
NCB Financial Group Ltd. published this content on 18 March 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 March 2024 19:09:08 UTC.