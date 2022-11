Notification is given of the purchase of 300,000 NCBFG shares by a connected party for period November 14-16, 2022 and the purchase of 350,000 NCBFG shares by a connected party for the period the period November 15-17, 2022

Notification is given of the sale of 76,000 NCBFG shares by a related party for the period November 15-17, 2022