- August 16, 2023
- 4:00 pm
A connected person has purchased 20,135 shares with the trade date being August 14, 2023 and the settlement date being August 16, 2023.
A connected person has purchased 152 shares with the trade date being August 15, 2023 and the settlement date being August 18, 2023.
