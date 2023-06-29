  • June 29, 2023
  • 9:11 am

Notification advising of the sale of 16,000,000 NCBFG Shares by a connected party for the period June 27, 2023 to June 29, 2023.

Attachments

Disclaimer

NCB Financial Group Ltd. published this content on 29 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 June 2023 14:39:26 UTC.