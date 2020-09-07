Log in
NCC : AMF & AMF Fonder change representative in NCC's Nomination Committee

09/07/2020 | 04:10am EDT

NCC's nomination committee also consists of Viveca Ax:son Johnson (chairman of the Nomination Committee), chairman of the Board of Directors, Nordstjernan AB, Simon Blecher, asset manager Carnegie Fonder and Mats Gustafsson, asset manager Lannebo Fonder.

For additional information, please contact:
Viveca Ax:son Johnson, chairman Nomination Committee NCC, +46 8 788 50 18, vaj@nordstjernan.se
Anna Rasin, Group Media Relations, NCC: +46 (0)72 242 70 97
NCC's media line: +46 8 585 519 00, E-mail: press@ncc.se, NCC's Mediabank

About NCC. Our vision is to renew our industry and provide superior sustainable solutions. NCC is one of the leading companies in the Nordics within construction, infrastructure and property development, with sales of over SEK 58 billion and 15,500 employees in 2019. The NCC share is listed on NASDAQ Stockholm.

Disclaimer

NCC AB published this content on 07 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 September 2020 08:09:00 UTC
EPS Revisions
