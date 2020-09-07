NCC : AMF & AMF Fonder change representative in NCC's Nomination Committee

NCC's nomination committee also consists of Viveca Ax:son Johnson (chairman of the Nomination Committee), chairman of the Board of Directors, Nordstjernan AB, Simon Blecher, asset manager Carnegie Fonder and Mats Gustafsson, asset manager Lannebo Fonder.

For additional information, please contact:

vaj@nordstjernan.se

Anna Rasin, Group Media Relations, NCC: +46 (0)72 242 70 97

NCC's media line: +46 8 585 519 00, E-mail: press@ncc.se, NCC's Mediabank Viveca Ax:son Johnson, chairman Nomination Committee NCC, +46 8 788 50 18,

About NCC. Our vision is to renew our industry and provide superior sustainable solutions. NCC is one of the leading companies in the Nordics within construction, infrastructure and property development, with sales of over SEK 58 billion and 15,500 employees in 2019. The NCC share is listed on NASDAQ Stockholm.