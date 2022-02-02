Log in
    NCC B   SE0000117970

NCC AB (PUBL)

(NCC B)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nasdaq Stockholm - 02/01 11:29:33 am
156 SEK   +1.69%
NCC : delårsrapport presentation Q4 2021

02/02/2022 | 02:09am EST
Q4 2021

Tomas Carlsson, CEO Susanne Lithander, CFO

1

February 2,

NCC AB

Oasis of Professionals, office building in Esboo

2022

Ending the year with a strong quarter

Earnings improved - EBIT up 34% full year

Strong orders received -

up 9% full year

Property development

contributing with earnings from two office projects

Industry still impacted by

actions to improve

earnings

Strong cashflow and

financial position

EPS 14.02 SEK

Proposed dividend 6.00

SEK per share

2

February 2,

NCC AB

2022

650 MSEK

1,300 MSEK

New North Zealand Hospital, Hilleröd, Denmark

900 MSEK

Teknostallen, Trondheim, Norway

Oulu University hospital, Oulu, Finland

Orders received up 9% full year

SEK M

15,000

10,000

5,000

15,501

16,070

12,769

13,708

15,458

12,730

9,026

13,984

14,255

16,568

8,905

16,059

0

Q1 2019

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1 2020

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1 2021

Q2

Q3

Q4

4

February 2,

NCC AB

2022

Orders received in residential and offices

SEK M

Residential

SEK M

Offices

4,000

4,000

3,000

3,000

2,000

2,000

1,000

1,045

4,561

2,022

1,263

1,256

1,524

1,384

3,174

1,778

1,065

1,276

3,266

1,000

1,113

1,965

1,066

1,178

2,408

1,978

2,660

0

0

43

666

662

722

955

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

2019

2020

2021

2019

2020

2021

5

February 2,

NCC AB

2022

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

NCC AB published this content on 02 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 February 2022 07:08:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 52 788 M 5 702 M 5 702 M
Net income 2021 1 439 M 155 M 155 M
Net Debt 2021 2 988 M 323 M 323 M
P/E ratio 2021 11,7x
Yield 2021 4,25%
Capitalization 16 772 M 1 808 M 1 812 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,37x
EV / Sales 2022 0,35x
Nbr of Employees 13 204
Free-Float -
Managers and Directors
Thomas Carl Carlsson President & Chief Executive Officer
Susanne Lithander Chief Financial Officer
Alf Göran Göransson Chairman
Christina Claeson-Jonsson Head-Research & Development
Viveca Margaret E Axson Johnson Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NCC AB (PUBL)-6.98%1 808
VINCI4.04%60 050
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED5.07%35 918
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED4.00%34 292
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED7.43%22 502
POWER CONSTRUCTION CORPORATION OF CHINA, LTD7.18%20 620