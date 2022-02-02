|
NCC : delårsrapport presentation Q4 2021
Tomas Carlsson, CEO Susanne Lithander, CFO
|
1
|
February 2,
|
NCC AB
|
Oasis of Professionals, office building in Esboo
|
2022
|
|
|
Ending the year with a strong quarter
Earnings improved - EBIT up 34% full year
Strong orders received -
up 9% full year
Property development
contributing with earnings from two office projects
Industry still impacted by
actions to improve
earnings
Strong cashflow and
financial position
EPS 14.02 SEK
Proposed dividend 6.00
SEK per share
|
2
|
February 2,
|
NCC AB
|
2022
|
|
New North Zealand Hospital, Hilleröd, Denmark
900 MSEK
|
Teknostallen, Trondheim, Norway
|
Oulu University hospital, Oulu, Finland
Orders received up 9% full year
SEK M
|
15,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
10,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
5,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
15,501
|
16,070
|
12,769
|
13,708
|
15,458
|
12,730
|
9,026
|
13,984
|
14,255
|
16,568
|
8,905
|
16,059
|
|
0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Q1 2019
|
Q2
|
Q3
|
Q4
|
Q1 2020
|
Q2
|
Q3
|
Q4
|
Q1 2021
|
Q2
|
Q3
|
Q4
|
4
|
February 2,
|
NCC AB
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2022
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Orders received in residential and offices
|
SEK M
|
|
|
|
Residential
|
|
|
|
|
|
SEK M
|
|
|
|
Offices
|
|
|
|
|
|
4,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
4,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1,000
|
1,045
|
4,561
|
2,022
|
1,263
|
1,256
|
1,524
|
1,384
|
3,174
|
1,778
|
1,065
|
1,276
|
3,266
|
1,000
|
1,113
|
|
1,965
|
|
1,066
|
1,178
|
|
2,408
|
|
1,978
|
|
2,660
|
0
|
0
|
43
|
666
|
662
|
722
|
955
|
Q1
|
Q2
|
Q3
|
Q4
|
Q1
|
Q2
|
Q3
|
Q4
|
Q1
|
Q2
|
Q3
|
Q4
|
Q1
|
Q2
|
Q3
|
Q4
|
Q1
|
Q2
|
Q3
|
Q4
|
Q1
|
Q2
|
Q3
|
Q4
|
|
|
|
2019
|
|
|
|
2020
|
|
|
|
2021
|
|
|
|
|
2019
|
|
|
|
2020
|
|
|
|
2021
|
|
|
|
5
|
February 2,
|
|
NCC AB
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2022
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Sales 2021
|
52 788 M
5 702 M
5 702 M
|Net income 2021
|
1 439 M
155 M
155 M
|Net Debt 2021
|
2 988 M
323 M
323 M
|P/E ratio 2021
|11,7x
|Yield 2021
|4,25%
|
|Capitalization
|
16 772 M
1 808 M
1 812 M
|EV / Sales 2021
|0,37x
|EV / Sales 2022
|0,35x
|Nbr of Employees
|13 204
|Free-Float
|-
|
|
Duration :
Period :
|
Technical analysis trends NCC AB (PUBL)
|Short Term
|Mid-Term
|Long Term
|Trends
|Bearish
|Neutral
|Neutral
Income Statement Evolution
|
|Mean consensus
|BUY
|Number of Analysts
|2
|Last Close Price
|
156,00 SEK
|Average target price
|
195,00 SEK
|Spread / Average Target
|
25,0%