Inspiring the next generation of cyber talent

Earlier this year we partnered with UK based Uptree, to help us connect with schools and encourage the next generation of cyber talent.

Yesterday, we were joined by 33 students aged between 16-19 to learn more about a career in cyber and what their career path options are, should they choose to join the industry.

Throughout the day, students enjoyed a variety of sessions that gave them an insight into the range of opportunities that exist within information security - from penetration testing, incident response, risk mitigation as well as an overview of our Security Operations Centre. Following each presentation, the students were invited to attend a series of breakout sessions to put their newfound knowledge to the test.

James Johnson, managing security consultant reassured students: "There's not one correct route into this industry, what we're interested in is your passion for the industry."

Feedback on the day was positive and we look forward to continuing our partnership with Uptree, we would like to say a special thank you to everyone involved - particularly the students who actively participated in the whole learning experience.