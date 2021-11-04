Log in
    NCC   GB00B01QGK86

NCC GROUP PLC

(NCC)
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 11/04 12:35:07 pm
243 GBX   +4.97%
12:36pInspiring the next generation of cyber talent
PU
09:15aFTSE Rises, Housebuilders Rally After BOE Holds Rates
DJ
11/03NCC To Sell Land, Development Rights In Solna, Sweden To Aros Bostad
MT
Inspiring the next generation of cyber talent

11/04/2021 | 12:36pm EDT
Earlier this year we partnered with UK based Uptree, to help us connect with schools and encourage the next generation of cyber talent.

Yesterday, we were joined by 33 students aged between 16-19 to learn more about a career in cyber and what their career path options are, should they choose to join the industry.

Throughout the day, students enjoyed a variety of sessions that gave them an insight into the range of opportunities that exist within information security - from penetration testing, incident response, risk mitigation as well as an overview of our Security Operations Centre. Following each presentation, the students were invited to attend a series of breakout sessions to put their newfound knowledge to the test.

James Johnson, managing security consultant reassured students: "There's not one correct route into this industry, what we're interested in is your passion for the industry."

Feedback on the day was positive and we look forward to continuing our partnership with Uptree, we would like to say a special thank you to everyone involved - particularly the students who actively participated in the whole learning experience.

Disclaimer

NCC Group plc published this content on 04 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 November 2021 16:35:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2022 316 M 427 M 427 M
Net income 2022 21,5 M 29,0 M 29,0 M
Net Debt 2022 61,3 M 82,6 M 82,6 M
P/E ratio 2022 32,3x
Yield 2022 1,98%
Capitalization 717 M 980 M 967 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,46x
EV / Sales 2023 2,17x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 98,4%
Technical analysis trends NCC GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Adam Howard Palser Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Timothy John Kowalski CFO, Secretary & Executive Director
Christopher Michael Renwick Stone Non-Executive Chairman
Ollie Whitehouse Chief Technical Officer
Steve Boughton Director-Global Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NCC GROUP PLC-8.13%980
ACCENTURE PLC38.62%228 717
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.21.99%173 255
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION0.24%113 949
SNOWFLAKE INC.25.49%106 260
INFOSYS LIMITED35.57%96 963