Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. NCC Group plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NCC   GB00B01QGK86

NCC GROUP PLC

(NCC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

NCC : Jennifer Fernick elected to Governing Board of Open Source Security Foundation

12/01/2021 | 05:41pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Jennifer Fernick, Senior Vice President (SVP) & Global Head of Research at NCC Group, was recently elected as the General Member Representative on the Governing Board of the Open Source Security Foundation (openssf.org), an organization which she and a group of colleagues from across the tech industry and the security community founded in 2020.

In this role, Jennifer joins senior technical executives from major technology companies including AWS, Cisco, Dell, GitHub, Google, Facebook, IBM, Intel, Microsoft, Oracle, Red Hat, VMWare, and more to help lead an industry-wide effort to help secure the open source ecosystem.

Following her election, Jennifer said: "Scalable improvements to the core infrastructure of the internet through dedicated investment in the security of the open source ecosystem is one of the most high-impact ways to strengthen the security, privacy, and resilience of our increasingly interconnected world.

Earlier this month, Jennifer was an invited Keynote Speaker at the Linux Foundation Member Summit, where she made a case for why coordinated efforts to secure the open source ecosystem are urgently needed to strengthen software supply chain security. She and her co-speaker, David Wheeler of the Linux Foundation, also highlighted progress made since OpenSSF's founding in August 2020.

Last month at KubeCon, the Open Source Security Foundation's new General Manager, Brian Behlendorf, announced a $10 million dollar investment to "identify and fix cybersecurity vulnerabilities in open source software and develop improved tooling, training, research, best practices, and vulnerability disclosure practices."

Consultants and researchers from across NCC Group are invited to make contributions to OpenSSF's efforts to improve open source security - and supported in this pursuit with dedicated, paid research time - as a part of NCC Group's research working group focusing on Reducing Vulnerabilities at Scale, which seeks to explore new ways for detecting, remediating, and even preventing security vulnerabilities at massive scale.

Disclaimer

NCC Group plc published this content on 01 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 December 2021 22:40:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about NCC GROUP PLC
05:41pNCC : Jennifer Fernick elected to Governing Board of Open Source Security Foundation
PU
11/30Yonghe Medical Launches $191 Million Hong Kong IPO
MT
11/30Canada's Come-by-Chance refinery to be renamed Braya Renewable Fuels
RE
11/30NCC : Future regulatory framework for medical devices in the UK
PU
11/25NCC : welcomes UK Product Security and Telecommunications Infrastructure (PSTI) Bill
PU
11/23NCC Wins $73 Million Commission to Build 584 Rental Apartments in Stockholm
MT
11/22NCC : How can telecoms organisations navigate the changing regulatory landscape?
PU
11/19NCC To Build School In Oslo, Norway
MT
11/19NCC : Monthly Threat Pulse – October 2021
PU
11/18NCC : launches Replicate & Recover to help customers plan for software failure, data loss ..
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on NCC GROUP PLC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 316 M 420 M 420 M
Net income 2022 21,5 M 28,6 M 28,6 M
Net Debt 2022 62,1 M 82,4 M 82,4 M
P/E ratio 2022 32,5x
Yield 2022 1,95%
Capitalization 709 M 945 M 941 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,44x
EV / Sales 2023 2,17x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 98,4%
Chart NCC GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
NCC Group plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NCC GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 2,33 GBX
Average target price 341,75 GBX
Spread / Average Target 14 567%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Adam Howard Palser Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Timothy John Kowalski CFO, Secretary & Executive Director
Christopher Michael Renwick Stone Non-Executive Chairman
Ollie Whitehouse Chief Technical Officer
Steve Boughton Director-Global Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NCC GROUP PLC-9.13%939
ACCENTURE PLC36.82%225 748
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.23.28%173 770
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-6.97%105 015
SNOWFLAKE INC.20.88%102 351
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.31.04%97 293