Under the Company's Articles of Association (the 'Articles'), Directors appointed by the Board are required to submit themselves for election at the first AGM following their appointment. Also, in accordance with the UK Corporate Governance Code every other Director will stand for re-election at the AGM.

The auditor of the Company is required to be appointed or reappointed at each AGM at which accounts are presented. An assessment of the effectiveness, independence and objectivity of the auditor has been undertaken by the Audit Committee, which has recommended to the Board that KPMG LLP be reappointed as auditor. The Board confirms that: (1) the recommendation is free from influence by a third party; and (2) no contractual term of the kind mentioned in Article 16(6) of the EU Regulation 537/2014 has been imposed on the Company. Accordingly, shareholder approval is being sought pursuant to resolution 4 to reappoint KPMG LLP as auditor of the Company.

Final dividends are to be approved by shareholders. However, they cannot be more than the amount the Board recommends. The Board is recommending a final dividend of 3.15p per ordinary share for the year ended 31 May 2023. If shareholders approve the recommended dividend, it will be paid on 8 December 2023 to shareholders on the register at close of business on

In accordance with the Companies Act 2006 (the 'Companies Act'), this resolution to approve the Directors' Remuneration Report (other than the Directors' remuneration policy) is advisory only and therefore no entitlement to remuneration is conditional on it.

The Directors' Remuneration Report is included in full on pages 115 to 137 of the Company's 2023 Annual Report and Accounts (the '2023 Annual Report') and provides details of the remuneration paid to the Directors in respect of the year ended 31 May 2023. For the purposes of this resolution, this does not include

The Directors will present to the shareholders at the AGM the accounts for the year ended 31 May 2023, together with the Strategic Report and the reports of the Directors and the auditor.

Resolutions 1 to 13 (inclusive) and resolution 18 will be proposed as ordinary resolutions. This means that, for each of those resolutions to be passed, more than 50% of the votes cast must be in favour of the resolution. Resolutions 14 to 17 (inclusive) will be proposed as special resolutions. This means that, for each of those resolutions to be passed, not less than 75% of the votes cast must be in favour of the resolution.

Biographical details of each Director standing for election or re-election can be found on pages 88 and 89 of the 2023 Annual Report together with their skills and experience which support the reasons why their contributions are, and continue to be, important to the Company's long-term sustainable success.

The Board supports the election or re-election of each Director, as it believes that the particular knowledge and experience of each Director, as described in their biographies as set out in the 2023 Annual Report, assist in ensuring that the Board has an appropriate balance of skills and experience for the requirements of the business. The Board has confirmed, following a performance review, that each of the Directors standing for election or re-election continues to perform effectively and demonstrates commitment to their role. The Board has considered whether each of the Non-Executive Directors is free of any relationship that could materially interfere with the exercise of their independent judgement and has determined that each Non-Executive continues to be considered independent.

Resolution 13: Granting the Directors authority to allot shares

Generally, the Directors may only allot shares in the Company (or grant rights to subscribe for, or to convert any security into, shares in the Company) if they have been authorised to do so by shareholders.

Resolution 13 renews a similar authority given at last year's AGM and is in two parts.

In line with guidance issued by the Investment Association, if passed, paragraph 13(a) of resolution 13 will authorise the Directors to allot shares in the Company (and to grant rights to subscribe for, or to convert any security into, shares in the Company) up to an aggregate nominal amount of £1,040,429 (representing 104,042,900 ordinary shares). This amount represents approximately one-third of the issued ordinary share capital of the Company as at 26 September 2023 (being the latest practicable date before the publication of this document).

In addition, if passed, paragraph 13(b) of resolution 13 will authorise the Directors to allot ordinary shares in the Company (and to grant rights to subscribe for, or to convert any security into, ordinary shares in the Company) in connection with a rights issue only up to a further aggregate nominal amount of £1,040,429 (representing 104,042,900 ordinary shares). This amount represents approximately one-third of the issued ordinary share capital of the Company as at 26 September 2023 (being the latest practicable date before the publication of this document).

If given, these authorities will expire on the earlier of the conclusion of the Company's 2024 AGM, or 28 February 2025. It is the Directors' intention to renew the allotment authority each year.

As at the date of this document, no ordinary shares are held by the Company in treasury.

The Directors have no current intention of allotting new ordinary shares other than in relation to the Company's share schemes. However, the Directors consider that it is in the best interests of the Company to have the authorities available so that they have the maximum flexibility permitted by institutional shareholder guidelines to allot shares without the need for a general meeting should they determine that it is appropriate to do so to respond to market developments or to take advantage of business opportunities as they arise. The Board recommends that this authority be renewed.