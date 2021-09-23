Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. NCC Group plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NCC   GB00B01QGK86

NCC GROUP PLC

(NCC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

NCC : UK Government publishes National AI Strategy

09/23/2021 | 07:42am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

This week, the UK Government has announced its Artificial Intelligence (AI) strategy, outlining plans to address the long-term demands of the AI ecosystem. The strategy emphasises the importance of ensuring that the UK gets the national and international governance of AI technologies right in order to encourage innovation, investment, and protect the public and the UK's fundamental values.

The strategy aims to position the UK as a global leader in raising standards which put safety, security and trust at the heart of AI products and services. It includes measures to launch a new National AI Research and Innovation Programme and ensure that the next generation of talent in the AI industry are recruited from a diverse talent pool. .

Some key highlights from the strategy announcement include:

  • The Strategy notes that cyber security should be considered early in the development and deployment of AI systems to minimise security risk, with a 'secure by design' approach adopted throughout the development life cycle.
  • In collaboration with AI businesses, the Office for AI will develop a national position on governing and regulating AI to be set out in a White Paper in early 2022. The White Paper will set out the Government's position on the potential risks and harms posed by AI technologies and proposals to address them.
  • To support the development of a secure AI ecosystem, the Centre for Data Ethics and Innovation (CDEI) is publishing an AI assurance roadmap which aims to clarify the set of activities needed to build a mature assurance ecosystem and identifies the roles and responsibilities of different stakeholders across these activities.
  • An AI Standards Hub will be established, on a trial basis, to coordinate UK engagement in setting the rules globally.
  • The Government will work with The Alan Turing Institute - the UK's national institute for data science -to update guidance on AI ethics and safety in the public sector and create practical tools to make sure the technology is used ethically.

Chris Anley, chief scientist at NCC Group said: "AI is delivering huge technological benefits, not least in the field of cyber security. But AI systems present significant new security, privacy and societal risks. It's therefore crucial to build cyber security into the development life cycle, as hostile actors will inevitably use and exploit these new technologies to carry out new attacks.

"The Government's commitment to ensuring AI is rolled out safely and securely in today's AI Strategy is a significant step toward a more resilient AI ecosystem. In particular, we look forward to the forthcoming White Paper on the governance and regulation of AI and AI Assurance Roadmap, which we hope will outline the standards and regulatory interventions needed to ensure the responsible, secure and resilient use of AI across all sectors."

Ollie Whitehouse, chief technical officer at NCC Group continued: "Good data management practices and stringent security measures, including regular security testing and assurance activities, must be established across the AI ecosystem to ensure datasets are well maintained, vulnerabilities are addressed, and the latest threat landscape is understood and acted upon.

"There also needs to be a real focus on a skills programme that not only develops a world-leading technical workforce, but also upskills potential users and the public so that they can make better informed decisions about their use of AI-based technologies."

Disclaimer

NCC Group plc published this content on 23 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 September 2021 11:41:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about NCC GROUP PLC
07:42aNCC : UK Government publishes National AI Strategy
PU
09/20NCC : welcomes consultation on US Interagency Guidance for Third Party Risk Management
PU
09/16NCC Kicks Off Development of Office, Retail Project in Stockholm
MT
09/14UK Labor Market Showed Strength in Summer; Challenges Ahead
DJ
09/14London Stocks Fall, Led by Miners, Ocado
DJ
09/14NCC : Posts 56% Surge In FY21 Profit, Eyes Higher Revenue Growth Rates In FY22
MT
09/14NCC : Earnings Flash (NCC.L) NCC GROUP Posts FY21 Revenue GBP270.5M
MT
09/14NCC : Earnings Flash (NCC.L) NCC GROUP Reports FY21 EPS GBX3.50
MT
09/14NCC Group plc Proposes Final Dividend for the Year Ended 31 May 2021, Payable on 12 Nov..
CI
09/14NCC Group plc Provides Revenue Guidance for the Year 2022
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on NCC GROUP PLC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 275 M 376 M 376 M
Net income 2021 17,5 M 23,9 M 23,9 M
Net cash 2021 34,6 M 47,2 M 47,2 M
P/E ratio 2021 43,1x
Yield 2021 1,62%
Capitalization 853 M 1 165 M 1 166 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,98x
EV / Sales 2022 2,89x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 98,2%
Chart NCC GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
NCC Group plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NCC GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 276,00 GBX
Average target price 345,50 GBX
Spread / Average Target 25,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Adam Howard Palser Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Timothy John Kowalski CFO, Secretary & Executive Director
Christopher Michael Renwick Stone Non-Executive Chairman
Ollie Whitehouse Chief Technical Officer
Steve Boughton Director-Global Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NCC GROUP PLC9.52%1 165
ACCENTURE PLC28.12%212 220
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.34.91%193 576
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION5.63%120 672
INFOSYS LIMITED36.72%97 482
SNOWFLAKE INC.11.98%94 817