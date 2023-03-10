NCC : appoints new Global Capability Leader for Managed Services to help drive next chapter of strategy

Global cyber security expert, NCC Group today announced the appointment of Doug Klotnia as Global Capability Leader for Managed Services.

Focused on scaling up NCC Group's current managed services capabilities to operate on a global level, Doug will build upon the existing suite of services and strong heritage to deliver world-leading, threat intelligence led, real time defences for clients.

With a history of leading highly successful global managed security services organisations, Doug brings with him a wealth of industry experience from his time at BAE Systems, Trustwave and Onapsis.

As IT estates become more complex and the cyber landscape evolves, organisations need a trusted partner to help them use the technology they have invested in and achieve an appropriate level of security so that they can confidently embrace technology without the obstacle of cyber threats.

NCC Group's Managed Services offering enables clients to build strength in depth through rich security expertise, systems and processes that optimise and connect the threat landscape with client's existing security tooling and their business environments, delivering robust defences focused on each client's specific risks. Services include managed extended detection & response (MXDR), vulnerability management and scanning, bug bounty programmes and financial fraud management.

Doug Klotnia, comments: "I am delighted to join the NCC Group team at a very exciting part in the organisation's journey. The people and capability are what attracted me to NCC Group and I look forward to building our offering, further enhancing our client value and continuing on our journey to be one of the leading global managed service providers."

Mike Maddison, CEO, NCC Group comments: "The appointment of Doug is a key part in executing the new chapter of our strategy and in particular building on our incredible foundations to scale our Managed Services business globally. As clients look for a trusted partner with the expertise to help them navigate the fast changing and risk-laden world of cyber security, we will ensure we are well positioned with the range of managed security services they need."