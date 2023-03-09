Advanced search
    NCC   GB00B01QGK86

NCC GROUP PLC

(NCC)
2023-03-09
169.80 GBX   +1.07%
NCC joins three-year cybersecurity partnership in Ireland

03/09/2023 | 11:28am EST
(Alliance News) - NCC Group PLC announced on Thursday a three-year cybersecurity partnership with HEAnet, Ireland's Education & Research Network.

The Manchester-based information assurance firm said the partnership would provide round the clock security information and event management, as well as security operation services to HEAnet clients.

Services will be delivered by Fox-IT, which is part of NCC, in the Netherlands.

Fox-IT started a similar service in The Netherlands two years ago with HEAnet's Dutch counterpart, SURF. The experiences of that partnership have been leveraged to ensure that the Irish education and research sector will receive the latest high quality cybersecurity services, NCC said.

NCC said there is the option to extend the partnership for another seven years.

HEAnet Chief Executive Officer Ronan Byrne said: "We are delighted to partner with Fox-IT in offering an extended range of cybersecurity services to HEAnet clients. Fox-IT have an impressive track record in this field, and we look forward to building an effective partnership with them over the coming years.

"Security is one of our stated strategic pillars, which recognises a pressing client demand for services that defend against the relentless waves of cyber-attacks that they experience daily. The provision of a sectoral SOC & SIEM services will assist our clients in reducing cyber risks and associated business interruptions."

NCC shares were up by 0.8% at 169.40 pence in London on Thursday afternoon.

By Sabrina Penty; Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

