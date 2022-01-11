NCC : launches Alumni Network to help keep former colleagues connected

We're excited to be starting 2022 by welcoming our former colleagues across the globe to join our new NCC Group Alumni Network community.

Our Alumni Network is a community where alumni from all regions and business areas can connect with each other, stay up to date with the latest NCC Group news and insights, and discuss key issues facing our industry. It is a space in which members can share their unique points of view based on their experiences and knowledge beyond their time at NCC Group.

Adam Palser, CEO, says, "our alumni are involved in every part of our industry across every part of the globe. We are proud of what everyone has achieved here at NCC Group and equally proud of what they have gone on to achieve.

"Our aim is to enable a value-adding network based on the common bond that is members' shared history at NCC Group."

Nick Rowe, Managing Director, North America, says: "One of the things I'm most proud of over eight years leading the North American operations for NCC Group is the way in which we have facilitated the career growth of our colleagues both within the firm and beyond it. A quick glance at our alumni reflects extremely positively on us both in terms of the part we've played in the growth of people who spent a portion of their career with us and then ultimately the impressive positions many of them have achieved after leaving NCC Group.

"As an NCC Group alumnus myself, I am proud that, through this Network, we will maintain a community where former colleagues can reconnect and share their knowledge and experience from the journeys their careers have taken them on. Only by embracing different views can we think of innovative solutions to industry challenges."

The NCC Group Alumni Network is open to former colleagues across the globe. At this time, contractors and contingent workers are not eligible. To find out more about the Alumni Network, read the stories of NCC Group alumni, and to sign up, you can go to the website here.