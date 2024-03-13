Today NCC Group officially launches its Escode brand - a new name and a new identity for its world leading software escrow and verification division as it enters an exciting next phase of growth.

This bold rebrand and fresh identity is a significant milestone for the business, reflecting its continuing commitment to setting the highest standards for the industry and creating first class, escrow solutions that enhance credibility for software developers and deliver unmatched protection for software users.

Andrew Lemonofides, Escode Global Managing Director, comments:

"For more than 40 years, we've led the software escrow market and are passionate and enthusiastic about continuing to shape its future as Escode. We will be bolder and more impactful, providing consistency across our global territories as we enter new markets and continue to help our customers bolster operational resilience, meet regulatory compliance requirements and manage supply chain risks effectively."

NCC Group's software escrow solutions protect 16,000 organisations around the world, from unforeseen disruptions related to their development, supply and use of business-critical applications. As a trusted partner, it safeguards access to the vital source code and digital assets that make up those applications - ensuring business continuity, enabling innovation and protecting software investment.

Mike Maddison, NCC Group CEO, adds:

"Our Escode team has delivered a strong performance over the last year and with a new brand identity, colleagues are energised even further. I am looking forward to seeing Escode go from strength to strength across our global regions, delivering maximum value for clients and continuing to lead the way in the industry with this bold new brand."

In June 2021, NCC Group acquired Iron Mountain's Intellectual Property Management (IPM) business, significantly scaling the Group's business in North America and cementing its position as the world's largest provider of software escrow and verification services.

The Group serves its customers from a network of offices across Europe, Asia Pacific, North America and the Middle East.

About Escode

Escode is the global leader in software escrow solutions. We safeguard the continued availability of third-party business-critical software and data through the use of powerful escrow and verification services. These solutions strengthen operational resilience and satisfy business continuity planning, regulatory compliance and supply chain risk management needs.

Formerly NCC Group Software Resilience, Escode is part of NCC Group's global family of brands. For more than 30 years, we have been central to the development and innovation of the software escrow sector and have taken our model globally, ensuring our solutions are relevant and operable in multiple jurisdictions.

You'll find us in both the private and public sectors, and our reach extends to all industries such as financial and legal services, transportation, utilities, fintech and government.