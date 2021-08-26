Log in
NCC : responds to CREST statement

08/26/2021 | 12:11pm EDT
NCC Group thanks CREST for its thorough investigation into the allegations of historical (circa 2012 to 2014) breaches of the CREST Code of Conduct and Non-Disclosure Agreement by a small number of people employed by the Group at that time.

The CREST independent investigation found that:

  • The historical activities, which prompted the investigation did not persist after 2014
  • There is no evidence that NCC Group knew about, condoned, or otherwise sanctioned such activity
  • Importantly, there was no evidence that any NCC Group candidate gained an unfair advantage when sitting a CREST exam.

We fully accept the requirements in the CREST statement, of which improvements to processes have already been made following our own internal investigation into the historical breaches.

We further support and welcome CREST's own improvements, which we believe will benefit all members and strengthen the value the examination process has in protecting society from the ever-increasing threat landscape.

The CREST statement can be viewed here:

Investigation_Statement_26082021.pdf (crest-approved.org)

Disclaimer

NCC Group plc published this content on 26 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 August 2021 16:10:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
