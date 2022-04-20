NCC : to lead Technical Masterclass at CYBERUK 2022

Our long running support for CYBERUK continues again this year as we lead the, new for 2022, Technical Masterclass programme at the event in Newport on 10 and 11 May.

As the event returns to the live, in-person format, we'll be delivering a range of content throughout the event including four of our own Technical Masterclasses covering a range of topics including

Technical Masterclass 1 - Tuesday 10 May @ 9:45am: Protecting the keys to the kingdom - Adopting an effective privileged access strategy





Protecting the keys to the kingdom - Adopting an effective privileged access strategy Technical Masterclass 2 - Tuesday 10 May @ 11:45am: What attackers do when they get in?





What attackers do when they get in? Technical Masterclass 3 - Wednesday 11 May @9am: When a vulnerability comes knocking at your door

Technical Masterclass 4 - Wednesday 11 May @10:40am: The changing face of malware

Adam Palser, Chief Executive Officer at NCC Group, comments:

"CYBERUK is always a great date on the event calendar and we are delighted to be lead sponsors of the brand new Technical Masterclass stream for this year and sharing our expertise across a range of topics.

As our world undergoes rapid social change, and new norms are set for our relationship with information and emerging technologies, we are proud to continue to develop cutting edge research techniques and work towards establishing cyber security as a field of science.

In partnership with the NCSC, we are committed to upholding the UK's position as a leading cyber nation and playing our part in keeping the UK - and the world - safer and more secure."



The event will run across two days with a mix of live keynotes and panels, as well as a selection of pre-recorded content from the NCSC and sponsors.

More on CYBERUK

Held over two days, CYBERUK 2022 will be attended by more than 1,500 delegates, integrating cyber security leaders with technical professionals, strengthening the cyber security community. It will provide a key opportunity for the whole cyber security community to reconnect, discuss business needs and review the changing threat landscape.

CYBERUK 2022 will feature world-class content and speakers, opportunities for interaction and networking. Taking place in Newport, the event will also showcase Wales's thriving technology sector, encompassing research, academia and design.

You can find out more over on the official CYBERUK webpage here: https://www.cyberuk.uk/website/7174/cyberuk2022homepage/