Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. NCC Group plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NCC   GB00B01QGK86

NCC GROUP PLC

(NCC)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  04/20 11:35:04 am EDT
189.80 GBX   +1.71%
01:35pNCC : to lead Technical Masterclass at CYBERUK 2022
PU
04/14MYSWITCH2CYBER : Childcare Specialist to Junior Security Consultant
PU
04/08NCC Bags $42 Million Contract To Build New Dalarna University Building In Sweden
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

NCC : to lead Technical Masterclass at CYBERUK 2022

04/20/2022 | 01:35pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Our long running support for CYBERUK continues again this year as we lead the, new for 2022, Technical Masterclass programme at the event in Newport on 10 and 11 May.

As the event returns to the live, in-person format, we'll be delivering a range of content throughout the event including four of our own Technical Masterclasses covering a range of topics including

  • Technical Masterclass 1 - Tuesday 10 May @ 9:45am: Protecting the keys to the kingdom - Adopting an effective privileged access strategy

  • Technical Masterclass 2 - Tuesday 10 May @ 11:45am: What attackers do when they get in?

  • Technical Masterclass 3 - Wednesday 11 May @9am: When a vulnerability comes knocking at your door
  • Technical Masterclass 4 - Wednesday 11 May @10:40am: The changing face of malware

Adam Palser, Chief Executive Officer at NCC Group, comments:

"CYBERUK is always a great date on the event calendar and we are delighted to be lead sponsors of the brand new Technical Masterclass stream for this year and sharing our expertise across a range of topics.

As our world undergoes rapid social change, and new norms are set for our relationship with information and emerging technologies, we are proud to continue to develop cutting edge research techniques and work towards establishing cyber security as a field of science.

In partnership with the NCSC, we are committed to upholding the UK's position as a leading cyber nation and playing our part in keeping the UK - and the world - safer and more secure."

The event will run across two days with a mix of live keynotes and panels, as well as a selection of pre-recorded content from the NCSC and sponsors.

More on CYBERUK

Held over two days, CYBERUK 2022 will be attended by more than 1,500 delegates, integrating cyber security leaders with technical professionals, strengthening the cyber security community. It will provide a key opportunity for the whole cyber security community to reconnect, discuss business needs and review the changing threat landscape.

CYBERUK 2022 will feature world-class content and speakers, opportunities for interaction and networking. Taking place in Newport, the event will also showcase Wales's thriving technology sector, encompassing research, academia and design.

You can find out more over on the official CYBERUK webpage here: https://www.cyberuk.uk/website/7174/cyberuk2022homepage/

Disclaimer

NCC Group plc published this content on 20 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 April 2022 17:34:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about NCC GROUP PLC
01:35pNCC : to lead Technical Masterclass at CYBERUK 2022
PU
04/14MYSWITCH2CYBER : Childcare Specialist to Junior Security Consultant
PU
04/08NCC Bags $42 Million Contract To Build New Dalarna University Building In Sweden
MT
04/07NCC : Supply chain security risks are providing a back door for hackers
PU
04/04PATH TO PROGRESSION : Sales to Learning & Development
PU
04/01VIEWPOINT : Trans-Atlantic Data Privacy Framework announcement
PU
04/01NCC : Cyber security moves up the agenda, but one in three businesses suffer weekly cyber ..
PU
03/31NCC Sells Entire Stake In Subsidiary for Over $26 Milion
MT
03/30MENOPAUSE : Creating a platform for conversation
PU
03/30NCC Agrees $57 Million Sale of Albatross Logistics Project in Sweden
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on NCC GROUP PLC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 314 M 409 M 409 M
Net income 2022 21,4 M 27,9 M 27,9 M
Net Debt 2022 63,7 M 83,2 M 83,2 M
P/E ratio 2022 22,7x
Yield 2022 2,46%
Capitalization 578 M 754 M 754 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,05x
EV / Sales 2023 1,82x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 98,6%
Chart NCC GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
NCC Group plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NCC GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 186,60 GBX
Average target price 282,29 GBX
Spread / Average Target 51,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Adam Howard Palser Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Timothy John Kowalski CFO, Secretary & Executive Director
Christopher Michael Renwick Stone Non-Executive Chairman
Ollie Whitehouse Chief Technical Officer
Steve Boughton Director-Global Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NCC GROUP PLC-20.09%752
ACCENTURE PLC-22.67%203 049
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.-7.13%166 207
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-5.60%116 146
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-7.86%96 442
INFOSYS LIMITED-17.26%85 690