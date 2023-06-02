NCC : Transcript of the conference call held on May 29, 2023

Ref. No.: NCCL/ Regulation 30/2023 Date : June 02, 2023 National Stock Exchange of India Ltd BSE Limited Exchange Plaza, C-1, Block G Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers Bandra - Kurla Complex Dalal Street, Bandra (E) Fort MUMBAI - 400 051. M U M B A I - 400 001. Symbol: NCC Code: 500294 Dear Sir(s), Sub: Submission of Transcript of the conference call under Regulation 30&46 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 Please find enclosed herewith the transcript of the earnings conference call that took place virtually on May 29, 2023 with analysts discussing the performance & financial results of Q4& Financial year ended March 31,2023. The transcript is also available on the Company's website at https://ncclimited.com/analyst-column.html The Transcript includes list of management attendees and the Q&A's, any assents/dissents and open points. Please note that no unpublished price sensitive information was shared/discussed in the earnings call. Kindly take the above information on record. Thanking you, Yours faithfully For NCC LIMITED. M V Srinivasa Murthy Company Secretary & Sr.EVP (Legal) Encl : As above NCC Limited (Formerly Nagarjuna Construction company Limited) CIL: L72200TG1990PLC011146 NCC House, Madhapur, Hyderabad 500 081 T +91 40 2326 8888 F +91 40 23125555 ncclimited.com

"NCC Limited Q4 FY '23 Earnings Conference Call" May 29, 2023 MANAGEMENT: SHRI. R.S. RAJU - DIRECTOR PROJECTS - NCC LIMITED SHRI. SANJAY PUSARLA - EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT, FINANCE AND ACCOUNTS - NCC LIMITED SHRI. K KRISHNA RAO - EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT, FINANCE AND ACCOUNTS - NCC LIMITED SHRI. P. V. VIJAY KUMAR - VICE PRESIDENT, FINANCE - NCC LIMITED SHRI. NEERAD SHARMA - HEAD, STRATEGY AND INVESTOR RELATIONS - NCC LIMITED SHRI. M. SRINIVASA RAO - CHIEF GENERAL MANAGER, FINANCE AND ACCOUNTS - NCC LIMITED SHRI. SMVSR RAJU - DEPUTY GENERAL MANAGER, FINANCE AND ACCOUNTS - NCC LIMITED SHRI. P. SURENDER RAO - ASSISTANT GENERAL MANAGER, FINANCE - NCC LIMITED MODERATOR: MR. VAIBHAV SHAH - JM FINANCIAL Moderator:Ladies and gentlemen, good day and welcome to the NCC Limited Q4 and FY'23 Earnings Conference Call hosted by JM Financial. As a reminder, all participant lines will be in the listen- only mode and there will be an opportunity for you to ask questions after the presentation Page 1 of 16

NCC Limited May 29, 2023 concludes. Should you need assistance during the conference call, please signal an operator by pressing star then zero on your touchtone phone. Please note that this conference is being recorded. I now hand the conference over to Mr. Vaibhav Shah from JM Financial. Thank you and over to you, sir. Vaibhav Shah:Yes, thanks, Faizan. On behalf of JM Financial Institution Securities, I welcome everyone to Q4 and FY'23 earnings conference call of NCC Limited. Today, we have from the management, Shri. R.S. Raju, our Director of Projects; Shri. A. Vishnu Varma, Director, Projects; Shri. Sanjay Pusarla, Executive Vice President, Finance and Accounts; Shri. K Krishna Rao, Executive Vice President, Finance and Accounts; Shri. P. V. Vijay Kumar, Vice President, Finance; Shri. Neerad Sharma, Head, Strategy & Investor Relations; Shri. M. Srinivasa Rao, Chief General Manager, Finance and Accounts; Shri. SMVSR Raju, Deputy General Manager, Finance and Accounts; and Shri. P. Surender Rao, Assistant General Manager, Finance. We will begin with opening remarks from the management, after which we will have the Q&A session. Over to you, sir. P.V. Vijay Kumar: Thank you, Vaibhav. Good afternoon everyone and welcome to NCC Q4 FY'23 earnings investors call. I thank you all for taking time to attend this. Before we start, I'll read out a small disclaimer and we shall go into the subject. . P.V. Vijay Kumar: So I may continue now. So the statements made here or in the presentations uploaded by the company are to our best of knowledge are true and any forward-looking statements are subject to certain factors beyond control of the Company Officials and Management, and hence the audience are advised to use their discretion in their own analysis accordingly. Now we shall go into the performance of the company. For this Q4 into account. I'll briefly start with certain opening remarks followed by Q&A. Prior to announcing My colleagues who are present here, I am happy to introduce that Mr. Sanjay Pusarla, who has taken over as new CFO and he is also present here. Sanjay Pusarla: Hi, everyone. This is Sanjay Pusarla. P.V. Vijay Kumar: Now, let us start. Barely the pandemic preceded, the war in Ukraine broke out in February 2022. Price of food, fuel and fertilizer rose sharply. As inflation rates accelerated, central banks of advanced countries scrambled to respond the monetary policy tightening. Many developing countries, particularly in the South Asian region, faced severe economic stress as a combination of weaker currencies, higher import prices and the rising cost of living and a strong dollar making debt servicing more expensive too much to handle. In the second half of 2022, there was a spike for governments and households. Commodity prices peaked and then declined. In the near-term, the acute pressure was released, although the prices Page 2 of 16

NCC Limited May 29, 2023 of some commodities remain well-above their pre-pandemic levels. The capital expenditure program of the central government, which increased 63.4% in the first eight months of FY'23 was another growth driver of the Indian economy in the current year, crowding in the private capex since the January-March quarter of 2022. Further, FY'23 we have seen RBI tightening its monetary policy increasing repo rate couple of times from 4% to 6.5%. I may share here that we have seen to the extent of average 8.5% to 9.3% increase in the interest rates of the borrowings of the company. Anyway these forecasts including the advanced estimates released by NSO, now broadly lie in the range of 6.5% to 7%. Despite the downward region, the growth estimates for the FY'23 is higher than the almost all major economies even slightly above the average growth of the Indian economy in the decade leading up to the pandemic. IMF estimates India to be one of the top two fast-growing significant economies in 2022. Despite strong global headwinds, tight domestic monetary policy, India is still expected to grow between 6.5% to 7%, and that too without a base effect. It is a reflection of India's underlying economic resilience and its ability to recoup, renew, and reenergize the growth diverse in the economy. While that is so, NCC is well-placed in terms of diversified execution capabilities. It has presently the orders on hand worth of INR50,244 crores, having accretion of INR25,895 crores of orders in FY 2023. I'm happy to share with you that this is the highest ever order book achieved by the company. Also, I'm sure you will appreciate that we touched INR13,503 crores of revenue on a standalone basis and INR15,701 crores on a console basis. This is growth of nearly 35%. Our console EPS stands at INR9.77, as against INR7.91 previous year. The numbers and details of the same are already furnished in the presentations uploaded in the website. Coming to the last part of my briefing, while my other colleagues will go into detailing of the numbers, I may share with you that we are set to encash opportunities in all the spaces we are present and have plans to enter into new segments like defense, railways, under the ground, tunneling, etc. Our management felt that we should be able to grow by 20% in FY 2024 with more or less same EBITDA margin and PAT margins going up by 50 basis. So with this conclusion with the opening remarks, I will now pass on to my colleague Mr. R.S. Raju, Director, to bring out salient features of financial performance to you. As I said, please consider the chance to others too and choose and limit your questions without repetitions. R.S. Raju: Hi, good afternoon to all of you. Thank you to my colleague, Mr. Vijay Kumar. He has already briefed about the macro environment around surrounding the construction industry. And all of you aware that the environment is not that much favorable to the companies, and we expect a positive environment going forward. Now we have uploaded the quarterly and yearly results to our company's website. And, thereby, we avoid the reading of the detailed numbers here to save the time, or otherwise to give more time to you for asking more questions and thereby answers. Page 3 of 16