Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. NCino
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NCNO   US63947U1079

NCINO

(NCNO)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-10-31 pm EDT
31.48 USD   +0.16%
07:31aPeoples Bank Chooses SimpleNexus to Enhance the Customer Homebuying Experience with Home Financing Tools on the Go
GL
06:31aNCino to Deliver Automation Service for Absa Bank's Relationship Banking Business
MT
03:31aAbsa Bank Limited Selects nCino to Optimize its Relationship Banking Debt Management Business
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Peoples Bank Chooses SimpleNexus to Enhance the Customer Homebuying Experience with Home Financing Tools on the Go

11/01/2022 | 07:31am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Iowa bank’s implementation of Nexus Engagement and Nexus Origination strengthens its relationships with customers and real estate agents

LEHI, Utah, Nov. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SimpleNexus (https://simplenexus.com/), an nCino (NASDAQ: NCNO) company and developer of the leading U.S. homeownership platform for loan officers, borrowers, real estate agents and settlement agents, today announced that Clive, Iowa-based Peoples Bank has completed the company-wide rollout of Nexus Engagement™ and Nexus Origination™ to offer customers a modern homebuying experience from the convenience of their phones.

Founded in 1917, Peoples Bank is a locally-owned, independent community bank with more than $422 million in assets and nine locations in central and west-central Iowa. The bank implemented SimpleNexus’ mobile lead engagement toolset, Nexus Engagement, and its from-anywhere mortgage point-of-sale (POS) product, Nexus Origination, to enhance the customer experience, originate mortgage loans more efficiently and improve referral strategies with real estate professionals.

“Our loan officers love using SimpleNexus because it is so intuitive. When a prospect begins a mortgage inquiry or application, the app prompts them to snap and upload pictures of the documentation needed to get them pre-qualified,” said Tracy Van Sickle, vice president, mortgage loan supervisor at Peoples Bank. “By automating time-consuming processes like chasing down documents and giving borrowers modern alternatives to scanning and faxing, SimpleNexus eliminates many of the pain points in the lending process, much to the delight of our customers and loan officers.”

Leveraging SimpleNexus’ native integrations with the bank’s mortgage loan origination system (LOS) and document provider has allowed Peoples Bank to streamline its document workflow by prompting borrowers to eSign standard disclosures and specialty documents alike. Additionally, quickly generating pre-qualification letters from the SimpleNexus mobile app and sharing them with agents has helped loan officers bolster referrals.

“The forward-thinking leaders at Peoples Bank understand the importance of technology and the central role it plays in consumers’ lives,” said Ben Miller, CEO of SimpleNexus. “It is an honor to support a bank that, like SimpleNexus, pursues innovation and is passionate about providing excellent service to homebuyers.”

About SimpleNexus
SimpleNexus, an nCino (NASDAQ: NCNO) company, is an award-winning developer of mobile-first technology for the modern mortgage lender. U.S. lenders depend on our namesake homeownership platform to unite the people, systems and stages of the mortgage process into a seamless, end-to-end solution that spans engagement, origination, closing and business intelligence. By helping lenders manage their teams and stay connected with borrowers and real estate professionals, we deliver a measurable return on investment in the form of reduced turn times, increased loan application submissions and more referral business. A four-time Inc. 5000 company, SimpleNexus has been recognized as one of the world’s Best Workplaces for Innovators. For more information, visit https://www.simplenexus.com or follow @SimpleNexus.

About Peoples Bank
As a family-owned bank with a history in Iowa since 1917, Peoples Bank has been committed to serving the personal and business banking needs of the communities we are honored to be a part of. Headquartered in Clive, Iowa, we serve Central Iowans with a total of nine branch locations across the metro and rural markets. Peoples Bank is an Equal Housing Lender and Member FDIC. Learn more about our company, history, community outreach and environmental initiatives that define us today and into tomorrow at https://www.mypeoples.bank/about-us.  

Media Contacts
Leslie Colley
DepthPR for SimpleNexus
+1 678.622.6229
leslie@depthpr.com

David Bolin
SimpleNexus
+1 414.688.6077
dbolin@simplenexus.com

Safe Harbor Statement
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements generally include actions, events, results, strategies and expectations and are often identifiable by use of the words “believes,” “expects,” “intends,” “anticipates,” “plans,” “seeks,” “estimates,” “projects,” “may,” “will,” “could,” “might,” or “continues” or similar expressions. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based upon nCino’s historical performance and its current plans, estimates, and expectations, and are not a representation that such plans, estimates, or expectations will be achieved. These forward-looking statements represent nCino’s expectations as of the date of this press release. Subsequent events may cause these expectations to change and, except as may be required by law, nCino does not undertake any obligation to update or revise these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially including, among others, risks and uncertainties relating to the market adoption of our solution and privacy and data security matters. Additional risks and uncertainties that could affect nCino’s business and financial results are included in reports filed by nCino with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (available on our web site at www.ncino.com or the SEC's web site at www.sec.gov). Further information on potential risks that could affect actual results will be included in other filings nCino makes with the SEC from time to time.


All news about NCINO
07:31aPeoples Bank Chooses SimpleNexus to Enhance the Customer Homebuying Experience with Hom..
GL
06:31aNCino to Deliver Automation Service for Absa Bank's Relationship Banking Business
MT
03:31aAbsa Bank Limited Selects nCino to Optimize its Relationship Banking Debt Management Bu..
GL
03:30aAbsa Bank Limited Selects nCino to Optimize its Relationship Banking Debt Management Bu..
AQ
10/31Scotiabank Initiates nCino at Outperform Rating With $42 Price Target
MT
10/27Ashman Bank partners with nCino to bolster its tech platform, after being awarded first..
GL
10/27Ashman Bank partners with nCino to bolster its tech platform, after being awarded first..
AQ
10/27Ashman Bank Partners with Ncino to Bolster Its Tech Platform, After Being Awarded First..
CI
10/20Piper Sandler Adjusts Price Target on nCino to $38 From $42, Reiterates Overweight Rati..
MT
10/18NCino Says Kiraboshi Bank Live on nCino Bank Operating System
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on NCINO
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 403 M - -
Net income 2023 -102 M - -
Net cash 2023 49,9 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 -33,9x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 3 490 M 3 490 M -
EV / Sales 2023 8,54x
EV / Sales 2024 6,80x
Nbr of Employees 1 681
Free-Float 98,4%
Chart NCINO
Duration : Period :
nCino Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NCINO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 31,48 $
Average target price 41,18 $
Spread / Average Target 30,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Pierre Naudé Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Joshua Glover President & Chief Revenue Officer
David Michael Rudow Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
William John Ruh Independent Director
Pam Kilday Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NCINO-42.62%3 490
MICROSOFT CORPORATION-29.87%1 730 407
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION-46.83%51 684
SYNOPSYS INC.-20.61%44 734
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE-35.10%44 123
CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS, INC.-18.76%41 461