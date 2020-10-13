Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  NCino, Inc.    NCNO

NCINO, INC.

(NCNO)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Judo Bank Selects nCino to Simplify Lending Processes

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/13/2020 | 05:01pm EDT

SYDNEY, Australia, Oct. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ: NCNO), a pioneer in cloud banking and digital transformation solutions for the global financial services industry, today announced that Australia’s first fully licensed challenger bank dedicated to lending to small and medium sized enterprises (SME), Judo Bank, will implement the nCino Bank Operating System® to streamline its lending operations and further enhance its client value proposition.

Through its collaboration with nCino, Judo is able to automate strategic aspects of the banking process and concentrate on its mission to deliver traditional relationship lending and vital credit to Australian SMEs. As part of the nCino Bank Operating System, Judo will implement nCino’s Commercial Banking Solution, which automates workflows and provides real-time reporting, elements of the credit analysis process and digital document management capabilities to drive a transparent and fully digital end-to-end lending process.

“Judo’s mission is to be a champion for Australian SMEs by bringing back the craft of relationship banking and delivering the funding that SMEs desperately need and deserve,” said Tim Alexander, Chief Product Officer at Judo Bank.

“We share the same view as nCino when we say partnerships matter; that’s why we selected them to help us disrupt the industry and deliver differentiated services to better finance the growth ambitions of Australian SMEs.”

Mark Bernhardi, General Manager of APAC at nCino said: “We are excited to be working with Judo Bank to help them create a more efficient banking experience that is tailored to their clients’ individual needs.”

“Judo was created to be fast and nimble and to provide new options to SMEs across Australia. We look forward to building upon our partnership to support Judo’s craft of relationship banking, enabling them with the latest technology from nCino as they help their clients capitalise on the right opportunities at the right time.”

About nCino
nCino (NASDAQ: NCNO) is the worldwide leader in cloud banking. The nCino Bank Operating System® empowers financial institutions with scalable technology to help them achieve revenue growth, greater efficiency, cost savings and regulatory compliance. In a digital-first world, nCino's single digital platform enhances the employee and client experience to enable financial institutions to more effectively onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, and open deposit and other accounts across lines of business and channels. Transforming how financial institutions operate through innovation, reputation and speed, nCino works with more than 1,200 financial institutions globally, whose assets range in size from $30 million to more than $2 trillion. For more information, visit: www.ncino.com.

About Judo Bank
Judo Bank is Australia’s first fully licensed challenger bank dedicated to lending to small and medium-sized businesses. Built from the ground up by a small group of deeply experienced and highly credentialed business lending professionals, Judo has brought back old-style, traditional relationship banking - banking as it used to be banking as it should be.

In May this year, Judo completed its third-round capital raise, taking the post-money valuation of the bank to unicorn status at well over $1 billion. Judo’s first and second funding rounds - worth a combined $540 million – equate to the largest amount of private investment raised by an Australian start-up.

MEDIA CONTACTS
Claire Sandstrom, nCino      Natalia Moose, nCino
+1 646.520.0710 +1 910.248.4602
csandstrom@mww.com natalia.moose@ncino.com

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements generally include actions, events, results, strategies and expectations and are often identifiable by use of the words “believes,” “expects,” “intends,” “anticipates,” “plans,” “seeks,” “estimates,” “projects,” “may,” “will,” “could,” “might,” or “continues” or similar expressions. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based upon nCino’s historical performance and its current plans, estimates, and expectations, and are not a representation that such plans, estimates, or expectations will be achieved. These forward-looking statements represent nCino’s expectations as of the date of this press release. Subsequent events may cause these expectations to change and, except as may be required by law, nCino does not undertake any obligation to update or revise these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially. Additional risks and uncertainties that could affect nCino’s business and financial results are included in reports filed by nCino with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (available on our web site at www.ncino.com or the SEC's web site at www.sec.gov). Further information on potential risks that could affect actual results will be included in other filings nCino makes with the SEC from time to time.

Primary Logo

© GlobeNewswire 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about NCINO, INC.
05:01pNCINO : Judo Bank Selects nCino to Simplify Lending Processes
AQ
05:01pJudo Bank Selects nCino to Simplify Lending Processes
GL
10/07NCINO : Announces Upsizing and Pricing of Secondary Offering of Common Stock
AQ
10/07nCino Announces Upsizing and Pricing of Secondary Offering of Common Stock
GL
10/05NCINO, INC. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
10/05NCINO : Announces Launch of Secondary Offering of Common Stock
AQ
10/05nCino Announces Launch of Secondary Offering of Common Stock
GL
10/02NCINO : Arbuthnot Specialist Finance Limited Adopts nCino to Complement its Rela..
AQ
10/02Arbuthnot Specialist Finance Limited Adopts nCino to Complement its Relations..
GL
09/24NCINO : Texas Farm Credit Adopts nCino Platform to Digitally Enhance Agricultura..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 193 M - -
Net income 2021 -51,0 M - -
Net cash 2021 347 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -139x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 7 328 M 7 328 M -
EV / Sales 2021 36,1x
EV / Sales 2022 29,3x
Nbr of Employees 991
Free-Float 98,2%
Chart NCINO, INC.
Duration : Period :
nCino, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NCINO, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 93,83 $
Last Close Price 80,40 $
Spread / Highest target 24,4%
Spread / Average Target 16,7%
Spread / Lowest Target 11,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Pierre Naudé President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Pullen Daniel EVP & Managing Director-International Operations
David Michael Rudow Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Jeffrey W. Lunsford Independent Director
William John Ruh Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NCINO, INC.0.00%7 328
MICROSOFT CORPORATION36.85%1 675 478
ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC.622.43%139 804
SEA LIMITED315.66%81 540
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE10.64%49 924
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC61.43%48 172
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group