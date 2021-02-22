nCino : U.S. bank software provider Alkami plans IPO at $3 bln valuation - sources

Feb 22 (Reuters) - Alkami Technology has chosen Goldman
Sachs Group Inc to lead preparations for a planned
initial public offering of the U.S. banking software provider
later this year that may value it at $3 billion, people familiar
with the matter said on Monday.
Backed by investors including General Atlantic, D1 Capital
Partners and Fidelity Management and Research Company, the
Plano, Texas-based firm supplies cloud-based platforms that
banks and credit unions can use to set up digital offerings for
their retail and business customers.
The IPO plans come as the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted
how financial services companies need secure and effective
digital platforms. Smaller banks typically do not have the
resources to invest in developing such systems internally, and
instead turn to third-party providers such as Alkami.
Around 160 financial institutions are using their services,
according to Alkami's website.
The sources requested anonymity as the IPO plans are
private. Alkami did not respond to a request for comment, and
Goldman Sachs declined to comment.
Alkami last raised capital from private investors in
September, taking $140 million at an undisclosed valuation. The
company said at the time it had $130 million of annual recurring
revenue.
Thoma Bravo-backed MeridianLink, another U.S. banking
software provider, has hired banks for a public listing, Reuters
reported earlier this month.
Investor interest in software companies, and the buoyant
market for IPOs in general, is likely to be beneficial for both
Alkami and MeridianLink.
Banking software provider nCino Inc listed in July
after pricing its IPO above an already-increased price range,
and continues to trade at more-than 150% above its IPO price.
(Reporting by David French in New York and Anirban Sen in
Bengaluru; Editing by Dan Grebler)