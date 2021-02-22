Log in
NCino, Inc.    NCNO

NCINO, INC.

(NCNO)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

nCino : U.S. bank software provider Alkami plans IPO at $3 bln valuation - sources

02/22/2021 | 12:48pm EST
Feb 22 (Reuters) - Alkami Technology has chosen Goldman Sachs Group Inc to lead preparations for a planned initial public offering of the U.S. banking software provider later this year that may value it at $3 billion, people familiar with the matter said on Monday.

Backed by investors including General Atlantic, D1 Capital Partners and Fidelity Management and Research Company, the Plano, Texas-based firm supplies cloud-based platforms that banks and credit unions can use to set up digital offerings for their retail and business customers.

The IPO plans come as the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted how financial services companies need secure and effective digital platforms. Smaller banks typically do not have the resources to invest in developing such systems internally, and instead turn to third-party providers such as Alkami.

Around 160 financial institutions are using their services, according to Alkami's website.

The sources requested anonymity as the IPO plans are private. Alkami did not respond to a request for comment, and Goldman Sachs declined to comment.

Alkami last raised capital from private investors in September, taking $140 million at an undisclosed valuation. The company said at the time it had $130 million of annual recurring revenue.

Thoma Bravo-backed MeridianLink, another U.S. banking software provider, has hired banks for a public listing, Reuters reported earlier this month.

Investor interest in software companies, and the buoyant market for IPOs in general, is likely to be beneficial for both Alkami and MeridianLink.

Banking software provider nCino Inc listed in July after pricing its IPO above an already-increased price range, and continues to trade at more-than 150% above its IPO price.

(Reporting by David French in New York and Anirban Sen in Bengaluru; Editing by Dan Grebler)


© Reuters 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 201 M - -
Net income 2021 -43,6 M - -
Net cash 2021 359 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -164x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 7 509 M 7 509 M -
EV / Sales 2021 35,6x
EV / Sales 2022 28,9x
Nbr of Employees 934
Free-Float 98,4%
Chart NCINO, INC.
Duration : Period :
nCino, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NCINO, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 93,38 $
Last Close Price 81,36 $
Spread / Highest target 22,9%
Spread / Average Target 14,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -1,67%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Pierre Naudé President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
David Michael Rudow Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Pullen Daniel EVP & Managing Director-International Operations
Jeffrey W. Lunsford Independent Director
William John Ruh Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NCINO, INC.12.36%7 509
MICROSOFT CORPORATION8.34%1 817 448
SEA LIMITED40.67%143 341
ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC.23.70%121 794
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC10.49%64 618
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE13.42%59 779
