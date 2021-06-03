Log in
    NCNO   US63947U1079

NCINO, INC.

(NCNO)
nCino to Participate in Upcoming Virtual Investor Events

06/03/2021 | 04:30pm EDT
WILMINGTON, N.C., June 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- nCino Inc. (NASDAQ: NCNO), a pioneer in cloud banking and digital transformation solutions for the global financial services industry, today announced its participation in the following investor conferences:

  • Bank of America 2021 Global Technology Conference
    Presentation: Tuesday, June 8, at 1:45 p.m. ET
  • RW Baird 2021 Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference
    Presentation: Thursday, June 10, at 10:50 a.m. ET
  • KeyBanc Capital Markets Cloud & Open Banking Spotlight
    Presentation: Monday, June 14, at 10:00 a.m. ET

The live webcasts, as well as replays from each event, will be available on the Company’s Investor Relations website at https://investor.ncino.com/news-events/events-and-presentations.

About nCino
nCino (NASDAQ: NCNO) is the worldwide leader in cloud banking. The nCino Bank Operating System® empowers financial institutions with scalable technology to help them achieve revenue growth, greater efficiency, cost savings and regulatory compliance. In a digital-first world, nCino's single digital platform enhances the employee and client experience to enable financial institutions to more effectively onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, and open deposit and other accounts across lines of business and channels. Transforming how financial institutions operate through innovation, reputation and speed, nCino works with more than 1,200 financial institutions globally, whose assets range in size from $30 million to more than $2 trillion. For more information, visit: www.ncino.com.

INVESTOR CONTACT
JoAnn Horne
Market Street Partners
+1 415.445.3240
jhorne@marketstreetpartners.com		 
  
MEDIA CONTACTS 
Kathryn Cook
+1 919.691.4206		 
kathryn.cook@ncino.com 

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
