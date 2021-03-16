Log in
nCino to Present at Upcoming European Fintech Conferences

03/16/2021 | 03:30am EDT
LONDON and PARIS, March 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ: NCNO), a pioneer in cloud banking and digital transformation solutions for the global financial services industry, today announced that a member of the company’s EMEA leadership team, Jennifer Geary, will speak at two upcoming virtual fintech conferences.

Geary, nCino’s newly appointed General Manager, EMEA, will participate in a panel discussion at FinovateEurope 2021. The panel, titled “A Hybrid Digital Customer Experience: Bringing the Human Element Back into the Digital,” will be streamed live on 23 March at 13.00 GMT. Other panelists include Carl Faulkner, Head of Digital, International Retail Banking, BNP Paribas; Chris Williams, Head of Wealth Management & Insurance Customer Journeys, HSBC; Nick Fahy, CEO, Cynergy Bank; and João Dias, Chief Digital Officer, Novo Banco.

Additionally, Geary will take part in the Paris Fintech Forum as a panelist in a session titled “Financial Services in a Box: The Lego Bricks of the Finance Industry.” Additional panelists include Eric Lassus, CEO, Treezor; Tim Sievers, CEO, Deposit Solutions; and Gimena Diaz, VP Southern EMEA, Onfido. This session will take place on 25 March at 15.30 CET as a live broadcast.

“The COVID-19 pandemic caused both financial institutions and their clients to rethink what channels they use and for what purpose, and never before has omnichannel meant so much,” said Geary. “I look forward to participating in these panels at such well-regarded industry conferences and sharing how nCino can help address the challenges facing the industry today.”

nCino is a leading global provider of cloud-based technology for financial institutions. The nCino Bank Operating System® digitises, automates and streamlines inefficient and complex processes and workflows utilising data analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning to enable financial institutions to more effectively onboard new clients, manage the entire loan life cycle, open accounts and mitigate risk. Through a single platform, nCino empowers financial institutions with the solutions they need to meet ever-changing client expectations and regulatory requirements, gain increased visibility into their operations and performance, replace legacy systems and operate more efficiently.

About nCino
nCino (NASDAQ: NCNO) is the worldwide leader in cloud banking. The nCino Bank Operating System® empowers financial institutions with scalable technology to help them achieve revenue growth, greater efficiency, cost savings and regulatory compliance. In a digital-first world, nCino's single digital platform enhances the employee and client experience to enable financial institutions to more effectively onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, and open deposit and other accounts across lines of business and channels. Transforming how financial institutions operate through innovation, reputation and speed, nCino works with more than 1,200 financial institutions globally, whose assets range in size from $30 million to more than $2 trillion. For more information, visit: www.ncino.com. 

MEDIA CONTACTS
Claire Sandstrom, nCino   Natalia Moose, nCino
+1 646.520.0710   +1 910.248.4602
csandstrom@mww.com   natalia.moose@ncino.com

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements generally include actions, events, results, strategies and expectations and are often identifiable by use of the words “believes,” “expects,” “intends,” “anticipates,” “plans,” “seeks,” “estimates,” “projects,” “may,” “will,” “could,” “might,” or “continues” or similar expressions. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based upon nCino’s historical performance and its current plans, estimates, and expectations, and are not a representation that such plans, estimates, or expectations will be achieved. These forward-looking statements represent nCino’s expectations as of the date of this press release. Subsequent events may cause these expectations to change and, except as may be required by law, nCino does not undertake any obligation to update or revise these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially. Additional risks and uncertainties that could affect nCino’s business and financial results are included in reports filed by nCino with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (available on our web site at www.ncino.com or the SEC's web site at www.sec.gov). Further information on potential risks that could affect actual results will be included in other filings nCino makes with the SEC from time to time.


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
