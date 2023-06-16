Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. NCino, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NCNO   US63947X1019

NCINO, INC.

(NCNO)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  03:43:46 2023-06-16 pm EDT
31.66 USD   +30.34%
03:15pCloud banking vendor nCino explores sale -sources
RE
03:15p ncino inc is exploring a sale amid private equity int…
RE
06/13Insider Sell: Ncino
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Cloud banking vendor nCino explores sale -sources

06/16/2023 | 03:15pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

June 16 (Reuters) - nCino Inc, which offers cloud-based software to banks, is exploring its options, including a potential sale, after attracting takeover interest from private equity firms, people familiar with the matter said on Friday.

The board of directors of nCino, which has a market value of about $2.9 billion, has been in talks about forming a special committee to review the expressions of interest in a deal and decide on its next steps, the sources said.

Insight Partners, a private equity firm that owns about 35% of nCino, has not yet decided whether it will participate in any potential deal or simply cash out, the sources added.

The sources cautioned that no deal is certain and asked not to be identified because the matter is confidential. Spokespeople for nCino did not immediately respond to requests for comment, while Insight Partners declined to comment.

Based in Wilmington, North Carolina, nCino offers cloud-based software to banks and financial institutions that helps digitize their processes, including around lending and deposit-taking. It was spun out off North Carolina-based Live Oak Bancshares in 2011.

The company subsequently attracted several venture capital investors beyond Insight Partners, including Wellington Management, Salesforce Ventures, Bessemer Partners and T. Rowe Price.

It listed in the stock market in July 2020. Its shares have since lost 20% of their value as its struggled to turn a profit.

The company reported in March, however, that its revenue in the fourth-quarter of fiscal 2023 rose 46% to $109.2 million, driven by a 53% increase in subscription revenue. (Reporting by Milana Vinn and David French in New York; Editing by Daniel Wallis)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LIVE OAK BANCSHARES, INC. -1.90% 25.16 Delayed Quote.-15.13%
NCINO, INC. -1.94% 24.29 End-of-day quote.-8.13%
SALESFORCE.COM, INC. 0.21% 212.34 Delayed Quote.59.83%
T. ROWE PRICE GROUP INC. -0.36% 114.2304 Delayed Quote.5.16%
All news about NCINO, INC.
03:15pCloud banking vendor nCino explores sale -sources
RE
03:15p ncino inc is exploring a sale amid private equity int…
RE
06/13Insider Sell: Ncino
MT
06/13Insider Sell: Ncino
MT
06/13Insider Sell: Ncino
MT
06/12Transcript : NCino, Inc. Presents at Morgan Stanley US Financials, Payments a..
CI
06/07Transcript : NCino, Inc. Presents at Bank of America 2023 Global Technology C..
CI
06/06Transcript : NCino, Inc. Presents at The 43rd Annual William Blair Growth Sto..
CI
06/05Copado, Inc. and nCino, Inc. Partner to Provide Proven Devops Tools for Financial Insti..
CI
06/02Transcript : NCino, Inc. Presents at Bernstein’s 39th Annual Strategic D..
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on NCINO, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2024 477 M - -
Net income 2024 -34,5 M - -
Net cash 2024 100 M - -
P/E ratio 2024 -82,7x
Yield 2024 -
Capitalization 2 858 M 2 858 M -
EV / Sales 2024 5,78x
EV / Sales 2025 4,86x
Nbr of Employees 1 791
Free-Float 97,2%
Chart NCINO, INC.
Duration : Period :
nCino, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NCINO, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 25,46 $
Average target price 29,40 $
Spread / Average Target 15,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Pierre Naudé Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Joshua Glover President & Chief Revenue Officer
Gregory D. Orenstein Chief Financial Officer
April Rieger Secretary, Chief Legal & Compliance Officer
William John Ruh Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NCINO, INC.-8.13%2 858
MICROSOFT CORPORATION45.15%2 588 293
SYNOPSYS INC.39.80%67 919
CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS, INC.46.95%64 836
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE21.87%58 617
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION41.58%46 824
MarketScreener: Created by Investors for Investors!
100% Free Registration
fermer