    US63947X1019

NCINO, INC.

(NCNO)
  Report
2022-09-27
35.45 USD   +4.20%
EMM Loans Partners with SimpleNexus to Drive Operational Efficiency and Boost Loan Revenue

09/29/2022
New Jersey-based lender prepares company-wide launch of Nexus Origination to enhance its customer-focused mortgage experience and award-winning internal culture

LEHI, Utah, Sept. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SimpleNexus (https://simplenexus.com/), an nCino (NASDAQ: NCNO) company and developer of the leading U.S. homeownership platform for loan officers, borrowers, real estate agents and settlement agents, announced today that EMM Loans has chosen SimpleNexus’ Nexus Engagement™ and Nexus Origination™ to power an electronic mortgage experience, attract and retain top talent and garner more business for its retail, wholesale, correspondent and consumer direct lending channels.

Founded in 2004, EMM Loans is a New Jersey-based lender offering private, direct and affordable mortgage loans. With 91 loan officers licensed in 38 states, EMM Loans provides best-in-class customer service using innovative technology. EMM Loans selected SimpleNexus to streamline its homebuyer experience, attract new business and drive referrals from real estate professionals.

EMM Loans will leverage SimpleNexus as a recruiting and retention tool, using its mobile lead engagement tool, Nexus Engagement, and its from anywhere point-of-sale (POS) platform, Nexus Origination, to support collaboration with real estate agents and deliver a better borrower experience. SimpleNexus integrates with EMM Loans’ core technology stack, including its loan origination system (LOS), market analytics and product pricing engine (PPE) and customer relationship management (CRM) platform.

“At EMM Loans, we support our expert team by giving them the innovative tools they need to attract more business and build lasting relationships,” said EMM Loans Senior Vice President Brad Miller. “SimpleNexus creates some of the strongest digital homebuying tools for mortgage lenders. Adopting its technology will allow our loan originators and real estate partners to provide a streamlined homebuying journey that converts more borrowers and wins customers for life.”

“SimpleNexus is thrilled to partner with EMM Loans, a mortgage lender that cares about the experience of its team members and the communities it serves,” said SimpleNexus CEO Ben Miller. “We look forward to the opportunity to support the exemplary service and award-winning company culture that EMM Loans is known for.”

About SimpleNexus
SimpleNexus, an nCino (NASDAQ: NCNO) company, is an award-winning developer of mobile-first technology for the modern mortgage lender. U.S. lenders depend on our namesake homeownership platform to unite the people, systems and stages of the mortgage process into a seamless, end-to-end solution that spans engagement, origination, closing and business intelligence. By helping lenders manage their teams and stay connected with borrowers and real estate professionals, we deliver a measurable return on investment in the form of reduced turn times, increased loan application submissions and more referral business. A four-time Inc. 5000 company, SimpleNexus has been recognized as one of the world’s Best Workplaces for Innovators. For more information, visit https://www.simplenexus.com or follow @SimpleNexus.

Media Contacts
Leslie Colley
DepthPR for SimpleNexus
+1 678.622.6229
leslie@depthpr.com

David Bolin
SimpleNexus
+1 414.688.6077
dbolin@simplenexus.com

Safe Harbor Statement
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements generally include actions, events, results, strategies and expectations and are often identifiable by use of the words “believes,” “expects,” “intends,” “anticipates,” “plans,” “seeks,” “estimates,” “projects,” “may,” “will,” “could,” “might,” or “continues” or similar expressions. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based upon nCino’s historical performance and its current plans, estimates, and expectations, and are not a representation that such plans, estimates, or expectations will be achieved. These forward-looking statements represent nCino’s expectations as of the date of this press release. Subsequent events may cause these expectations to change and, except as may be required by law, nCino does not undertake any obligation to update or revise these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially including, among others, risks and uncertainties relating to the market adoption of our solution and privacy and data security matters. Additional risks and uncertainties that could affect nCino’s business and financial results are included in reports filed by nCino with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (available on our web site at www.ncino.com or the SEC's web site at www.sec.gov). Further information on potential risks that could affect actual results will be included in other filings nCino makes with the SEC from time to time.


