EMM Loans Partners with SimpleNexus to Drive Operational Efficiency and Boost Loan Revenue

LEHI, Utah, Sept. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SimpleNexus ( https://simplenexus.com/ ), an nCino (NASDAQ: NCNO) company and developer of the leading U.S. homeownership platform for loan officers, borrowers, real estate agents and settlement agents, announced today that EMM Loans has chosen SimpleNexus’ Nexus Engagement ™ and Nexus Origination ™ to power an electronic mortgage experience, attract and retain top talent and garner more business for its retail, wholesale, correspondent and consumer direct lending channels.



Founded in 2004, EMM Loans is a New Jersey-based lender offering private, direct and affordable mortgage loans. With 91 loan officers licensed in 38 states, EMM Loans provides best-in-class customer service using innovative technology. EMM Loans selected SimpleNexus to streamline its homebuyer experience, attract new business and drive referrals from real estate professionals.

EMM Loans will leverage SimpleNexus as a recruiting and retention tool, using its mobile lead engagement tool, Nexus Engagement, and its from anywhere point-of-sale (POS) platform, Nexus Origination, to support collaboration with real estate agents and deliver a better borrower experience. SimpleNexus integrates with EMM Loans’ core technology stack, including its loan origination system (LOS), market analytics and product pricing engine (PPE) and customer relationship management (CRM) platform.

“At EMM Loans, we support our expert team by giving them the innovative tools they need to attract more business and build lasting relationships,” said EMM Loans Senior Vice President Brad Miller. “SimpleNexus creates some of the strongest digital homebuying tools for mortgage lenders. Adopting its technology will allow our loan originators and real estate partners to provide a streamlined homebuying journey that converts more borrowers and wins customers for life.”

“SimpleNexus is thrilled to partner with EMM Loans, a mortgage lender that cares about the experience of its team members and the communities it serves,” said SimpleNexus CEO Ben Miller. “We look forward to the opportunity to support the exemplary service and award-winning company culture that EMM Loans is known for.”

About SimpleNexus

SimpleNexus, an nCino (NASDAQ: NCNO) company, is an award-winning developer of mobile-first technology for the modern mortgage lender. U.S. lenders depend on our namesake homeownership platform to unite the people, systems and stages of the mortgage process into a seamless, end-to-end solution that spans engagement, origination, closing and business intelligence. By helping lenders manage their teams and stay connected with borrowers and real estate professionals, we deliver a measurable return on investment in the form of reduced turn times, increased loan application submissions and more referral business. A four-time Inc. 5000 company, SimpleNexus has been recognized as one of the world’s Best Workplaces for Innovators. For more information, visit https://www.simplenexus.com or follow @SimpleNexus.

