Equities NCNO US63947X1019
|End-of-day quote Nasdaq - 06:00:00 2023-08-31 pm EDT
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|33.00 USD
|+0.40%
|+11.94%
|+24.81%
|Aug. 30
|Sector Update: Tech Stocks Gaining Late Afternoon
|MT
|Aug. 30
|Sector Update: Tech Stocks Gaining Wednesday Afternoon
|MT
Transcript : NCino, Inc. Presents at Goldman Sachs Communacopia & Technology Conference, Sep-05-2023 02:25 PM
Today at 05:25 pm
Presenter SpeechAdam Hotchkiss (Analysts)Great. Well, I guess we'll get started. It's the clock started here on us...
nCino, Inc. is a global provider of cloud banking and digital solutions for the global financial services industry. The Company offers nCino Bank Operating System, which is a single, multi-tenant software-as-a-service solution that connects financial institutions (FI) employees, their clients and third parties on a single, cloud-based platform, eliminating silos and bringing new levels of coordination and transparency to the FI. This platform provides all the functionality necessary to complete workflow, enabling client onboarding, loan origination, deposit account opening, analytics and compliance. The nCino Bank Operating System also delivers data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) capabilities through its nCino IQ application suite to provide its customers with automation and insights into their operations, such as tools for analyzing, measuring and managing credit risk, as well as to improve their ability to comply with regulatory requirements.
SectorSoftware
Calendar
2023-11-28 - Q3 2024 Earnings Release (Projected)
Trading Rating :
Investor Rating :
ESG Refinitiv :
C-
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
14
Last Close Price
32.39USD
Average target price
32.36USD
Spread / Average Target
-0.08%
EPS Revisions
