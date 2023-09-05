nCino, Inc. is a global provider of cloud banking and digital solutions for the global financial services industry. The Company offers nCino Bank Operating System, which is a single, multi-tenant software-as-a-service solution that connects financial institutions (FI) employees, their clients and third parties on a single, cloud-based platform, eliminating silos and bringing new levels of coordination and transparency to the FI. This platform provides all the functionality necessary to complete workflow, enabling client onboarding, loan origination, deposit account opening, analytics and compliance. The nCino Bank Operating System also delivers data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) capabilities through its nCino IQ application suite to provide its customers with automation and insights into their operations, such as tools for analyzing, measuring and managing credit risk, as well as to improve their ability to comply with regulatory requirements.

Sector Software