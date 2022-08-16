NCL International Logistics : Clarification of Big Lot Transaction and the change in shareholder structure

NCL INTERNATIONAL LOGISTICS PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
No. NCL-M 20/65
August 16 2022
Subject:
Clarification of Big Lot Transaction and the change in shareholder structure
To:
President,
The Stock Exchange of Thailand
NCL International Logistics Public Company Limited ("the Company") would like to inform that
according to the trading of NCL shares through the trading system of the Stock Exchange on the large board (Big Lot Board) on August 16, 2022, amounting to 62,404,245 shares or equivalent to 11.81 percent of the total issued shares of the Company. As a result, the company's major shareholding structure has changed. According to the detail as follows;
Before the Transaction
As of 06/07/2022
Shareholder
shares
%
1. Mr. Kitti Phuathavornskul
60,066,974
11.37
2. Miss Montira Charoenwal
31,649,517
5.99
3. Miss Yolsiri
Siamwalla
18,259,337
3.46
4. Thai NVDR Company Limited
15,145,901
2.87
5. Mr. Phuripat
Pitaganan
13,772,891
2.61
6. Miss Sirilak Dechathamrong
12,412,400
2.35
7. Mr. Danai Pradittasuwan
11,000,000
2.08
8. Mr. Varit Yongsakul
10,430,100
1.97
9. Mr. Panupon Worrapanee
10,000,000
1.89
10. Mrs. Kawisara Phathanacharoen
9,600,000
1.82
11. other
335,896,873
63.59
After Transaction
As of 16/08/2022
Shareholder
shares
%
1.
Mr. Pongthep Vichaikul
62,404,245
11.81
2.
Mr. Kitti Phuathavornskul
60,066,974
11.37
3.
Thai NVDR Company Limited
15,145,901
2.87
4.
Miss Sirilak Dechathamrong
12,412,400
2.35
5.
Mr. Danai Pradittasuwan
11,000,000
2.08
6.
Mr. Varit Yongsakul
10,430,100
1.97
7.
Mr. Panupon Worrapanee
10,000,000
1.89
8.
Mrs. Kawisara Phathanacharoen
9,600,000
1.82
9.
Mrs. La-or Tungkaravakul
9,350,000
1.77
10.Mr. Surasak Udomsil
6,875,800
1.30
11. other
320,948,573
60.76
However, the change of major shareholder as mentioned above does not affect the management and management structure of the Company. The acquisition and disposition of securities of both investors' business is a transaction through the Stock Exchange of Thailand. Does not meet the criteria under Section 258 under the Securities and Exchange Act B.E. 2535 and does not qualify for a Tender Offer in any way.
