Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Thailand
  4. Stock Exchange of Thailand
  5. NCL International Logistics
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NCL   TH6013010009

NCL INTERNATIONAL LOGISTICS

(NCL)
  Report
End-of-day quote Stock Exchange of Thailand  -  2022-08-14
3.320 THB   +0.61%
09:24aNCL INTERNATIONAL LOGISTICS : Clarification of Big Lot Transaction and the change in shareholder structure
PU
08/15NCL INTERNATIONAL LOGISTICS : Financial Statement Quarter 2/2022 (Reviewed)
PU
08/09NCL INTERNATIONAL LOGISTICS PUBLIC : Publication of the Minutes of Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders No. 2/2022
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

NCL International Logistics : Clarification of Big Lot Transaction and the change in shareholder structure

08/16/2022 | 09:24am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

บริษัท เอ็นซีแอล อินเตอร์เนชั่นแนล โลจิสติกส์จำกัด (มหำชน)

NCL INTERNATIONAL LOGISTICS PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

No. NCL-M 20/65

August 16 2022

Subject:

Clarification of Big Lot Transaction and the change in shareholder structure

To:

President,

The Stock Exchange of Thailand

NCL International Logistics Public Company Limited ("the Company") would like to inform that

according to the trading of NCL shares through the trading system of the Stock Exchange on the large board (Big Lot Board) on August 16, 2022, amounting to 62,404,245 shares or equivalent to 11.81 percent of the total issued shares of the Company. As a result, the company's major shareholding structure has changed. According to the detail as follows;

Before the Transaction

As of 06/07/2022

Shareholder

shares

%

1. Mr. Kitti Phuathavornskul

60,066,974

11.37

2. Miss Montira Charoenwal

31,649,517

5.99

3. Miss Yolsiri

Siamwalla

18,259,337

3.46

4. Thai NVDR Company Limited

15,145,901

2.87

5. Mr. Phuripat

Pitaganan

13,772,891

2.61

6. Miss Sirilak Dechathamrong

12,412,400

2.35

7. Mr. Danai Pradittasuwan

11,000,000

2.08

8. Mr. Varit Yongsakul

10,430,100

1.97

9. Mr. Panupon Worrapanee

10,000,000

1.89

10. Mrs. Kawisara Phathanacharoen

9,600,000

1.82

11. other

335,896,873

63.59

After Transaction

As of 16/08/2022

Shareholder

shares

%

1.

Mr. Pongthep Vichaikul

62,404,245

11.81

2.

Mr. Kitti Phuathavornskul

60,066,974

11.37

3.

Thai NVDR Company Limited

15,145,901

2.87

4.

Miss Sirilak Dechathamrong

12,412,400

2.35

5.

Mr. Danai Pradittasuwan

11,000,000

2.08

6.

Mr. Varit Yongsakul

10,430,100

1.97

7.

Mr. Panupon Worrapanee

10,000,000

1.89

8.

Mrs. Kawisara Phathanacharoen

9,600,000

1.82

9.

Mrs. La-or Tungkaravakul

9,350,000

1.77

10.Mr. Surasak Udomsil

6,875,800

1.30

11. other

320,948,573

60.76

However, the change of major shareholder as mentioned above does not affect the management and management structure of the Company. The acquisition and disposition of securities of both investors' business is a transaction through the Stock Exchange of Thailand. Does not meet the criteria under Section 258 under the Securities and Exchange Act B.E. 2535 and does not qualify for a Tender Offer in any way.

Please be inform accordingly,

Yours sincerely,

(Mr. Pongthep Vichaikul)

Managing Director

Disclaimer

NCL International Logistics pcl published this content on 16 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 August 2022 13:23:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about NCL INTERNATIONAL LOGISTICS
09:24aNCL INTERNATIONAL LOGISTICS : Clarification of Big Lot Transaction and the change in share..
PU
08/15NCL INTERNATIONAL LOGISTICS : Financial Statement Quarter 2/2022 (Reviewed)
PU
08/09NCL INTERNATIONAL LOGISTICS PUBLIC : Publication of the Minutes of Extraordinary General M..
PU
07/26NCL INTERNATIONAL LOGISTICS PUBLIC : Shareholders meeting's resolution
PU
07/12NCL INTERNATIONAL LOGISTICS PUBLIC : Public of the Notice of the E-EGM 2/2022
PU
06/28NCL INTERNATIONAL LOGISTICS PUBLIC : Notification of the resolution of the Board of Direct..
PU
06/22NCL INTERNATIONAL LOGISTICS PUBLIC : Notification of the resolution of the Board of Direct..
PU
06/22Ncl International Logistics Public Company Limited Announces Establishment of A Subsidi..
CI
05/18ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. signed a letter of intent to acquire 51% stake in..
CI
05/17NCL International Logistics Public Company Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Fir..
CI
More news
Financials ()
Sales 2021 1 924 M - -
Net income 2021 111 M - -
Net Debt 2021 187 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 14,8x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 754 M 49,4 M -
EV / Sales 2020 0,69x
EV / Sales 2021 0,97x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 65,5%
Chart NCL INTERNATIONAL LOGISTICS
Duration : Period :
NCL International Logistics Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Chee Ooi Cheng Chief Executive Officer
Kitti Phuathavornskul President & Director
Netirad Sang-Ngam VP-Finance, Accounting & Personal Administration
Porpol Maneerin Chairman
Wanna Maluengnon Chief Operating Officer & Chief Internal Auditor
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NCL INTERNATIONAL LOGISTICS-7.78%49
DSV A/S-19.15%38 300
KUEHNE + NAGEL INTERNATIONAL AG-17.09%31 073
NIPPON EXPRESS HOLDINGS,INC.16.21%5 460
HYUNDAI GLOVIS CO., LTD.13.10%5 437
KERRY LOGISTICS NETWORK LIMITED-18.36%3 588