NCL International Logistics : Clarification of Big Lot Transaction and the change in shareholder structure

according to the trading of NCL shares through the trading system of the Stock Exchange on the large board (Big Lot Board) on August 16, 2022, amounting to 62,404,245 shares or equivalent to 11.81 percent of the total issued shares of the Company. As a result, the company's major shareholding structure has changed. According to the detail as follows;

After Transaction

As of 16/08/2022 Shareholder shares % 1. Mr. Pongthep Vichaikul 62,404,245 11.81 2. Mr. Kitti Phuathavornskul 60,066,974 11.37 3. Thai NVDR Company Limited 15,145,901 2.87 4. Miss Sirilak Dechathamrong 12,412,400 2.35 5. Mr. Danai Pradittasuwan 11,000,000 2.08 6. Mr. Varit Yongsakul 10,430,100 1.97 7. Mr. Panupon Worrapanee 10,000,000 1.89 8. Mrs. Kawisara Phathanacharoen 9,600,000 1.82 9. Mrs. La-or Tungkaravakul 9,350,000 1.77 10.Mr. Surasak Udomsil 6,875,800 1.30 11. other 320,948,573 60.76

However, the change of major shareholder as mentioned above does not affect the management and management structure of the Company. The acquisition and disposition of securities of both investors' business is a transaction through the Stock Exchange of Thailand. Does not meet the criteria under Section 258 under the Securities and Exchange Act B.E. 2535 and does not qualify for a Tender Offer in any way.

Please be inform accordingly,

Yours sincerely,

(Mr. Pongthep Vichaikul)

Managing Director