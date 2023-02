Ncondezi Energy Ltd - African renewable energy development company - Confirms name change to Solgenics Ltd was approved at an emergency general meeting. Applies to the British Virgin Islands Financial Services Commission to register the change of name.

Current stock price: 85 pence

12-month change: up 6.3%

By Jeremy Cutler, Alliance News reporter

